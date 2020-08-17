Two presumed unrelated shootings along South Federal Boulevard late Sunday resulted in the deaths of three people and the injury of five others, according to the Denver Police Department.
The first shooting happened at 9:54 p.m. in the 600 block of south Federal. Information suggests there was a gathering in a parking lot, when an altercation occurred and shots were fired, hitting a female victim in a vehicle nearby, according to police. The circumstances of the shooting and information on the suspects remain unknown.
The second shooting happened at 10:38 p.m. at Federal and Alameda Avenue, where another gathering led to an altercation. When police arrived they found two deceased male victims and transported four victims to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A seventh victim was located early Monday morning, also with non-life threatening injuries.
Currently, the incidents are believed to be unrelated and both are ongoing with no further updates at the time of reporting.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding both of these shootings and develop suspect information, so we can hold accountable those responsible for these reckless and violent actions,” said Doug Schepman with DPD’s media relations unit.
Both of these incidents come during a time when the Federal Boulevard Corridor and Denver as a whole have seen an increase in crime rates.
Late last week, the DPD, City Council members and community members gathered along Federal Boulevard at Grandpa’s Burger Haven to discuss the increase in public safety worries and ask for the community’s help going forward.
Along with concerns over social gatherings and the potential spread of COVID-19, Denver Police Commander Jeffrey Martinez said the DPD has seen an increase in illegal activity along Federal Boulevard, ranging from disagreements to assaults and shootings.
In early August, one person was killed and five others were injured in two other shootings along south Federal.
During last week’s press conference, Martinez said police have increased their presence in the area to address some of these potentially dangerous situations but hopes the community will work together to cut down on the dangerous activity.
“Our best bet is to work together and come together so we can enjoy our city,” Martinez said. “But we will enforce the things that we need to to keep our community safe.”
According to DPD, there were large gatherings and people cruising along the south Federal corridor at the time of the shootings, and witnesses are encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP with any information that can help to identify and locate the suspects or provide details. Callers will remain anonymous.
