Denver fired two sheriff deputies in late June — one of whom did not stop a colleague from racing at over 100 miles per hour in a department vehicle and the other who showed a “lack of integrity, ethics and character that render him unfit to hold the position.”
The Denver Post reports that Jason Martinez was a passenger in a prisoner transport van on Jan. 16 traveling on Interstate 25. The driver, fellow Deputy James Grimes, drove at speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour, allegedly to escape another vehicle that the officers believed was threatening.
Deputy Director of Safety Mary Dulacki dismissed that explanation, writing that “the most logical course of action would have been to create distance by backing off and staying behind the other vehicle.” The race lasted for 22 minutes, and there were inmates in the rear of the van who did not have a seatbelt on.
Grimes received a criminal charge for reckless driving. He was placed on administrative leave, and his discipline is still under review.
In the other dismissal, Deputy Michael Liebner came home intoxicated and proceeded to fight with his girlfriend, reports say. When law enforcement arrived, they found the girlfriend had a cut on her forehead, with blood and broken appliances throughout the apartment.
Liebner, according to The Post, said that the blood on his own hands was from a use-of-force incident on the job. Although a misdemeanor domestic violence charge was dismissed, Liebner gave a different statement to internal affairs investigators. Dulacki concluded that Liebner engaged in “deceptive and misleading conduct.”
