Fifteen Denver-based organizations working with some of the city's most vulnerable populations will soon be awarded federal grants totaling $1.1 million to help continue building up those communities.
“With the current challenges the COVID-19 crisis has brought to our community, we’re glad to bring this grant funding at such a critical moment, and in doing so support the organizations that help so many,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement Friday. “With this funding support, we know these organizations will continue to do great work with compassion and professionalism, and we thank them for their partnership.”
Denver Economic Development & Opportunity last summer first alerted organizations of the grant program, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Of the 45 organizations that submitted proposals, 15 were awarded that predominantly help individuals and businesses that are low-income, women-owned and/or serve immigrants and refugees.
“Partnerships across all sectors are more important than ever, and we are proud to collaborate with these strong nonprofit organizations,” DEDO executive director Eric Hiraga said in a Friday news release. “As communities face the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grantee organizations will assist some of city’s most vulnerable residents and businesses in facing and overcoming these challenges and helping them and our economy get back on their feet.”
Organizations awarded are as followed:
- Center for African American Health: $95,000
- East Denver Colfax Partnership: $75,000
- Environmental Learning for Kids: $50,000
- Florence Crittenton Services: $90,000
- Foundation for Black Entrepreneurship: $150,000
- Girls Inc. of Metro Denver: $60,000
- Groundwork Denver: $60,000
- La Raza Services, Inc.: $60,000
- Lutheran Social Services of Colorado: $50,000
- Mi Casa Resource Center: $100,000
- NEWSED Community Development Corp.: $30,000
- Rocky Mountain Employee Ownership Center: $50,000
- The Joshua Station – Mile High Ministries: $80,000
- West Community Economic Development Corp.: $100,000
- Women’s Bean Project: $50,000
