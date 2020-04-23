The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit reversed a lower court’s decision and allowed two Denver police officers to be shielded from liability for alleged violations of the Fourth Amendment’s guarantee against unreasonable searches.
Deon Lamon Jones was sitting in his car, parked in a reserved spot in a garage around 1:30 a.m. in April 2016. Police knew the residential parking garage to be a high-crime area, specifically for trespassers, and two officers sitting nearby noticed Jones’s vehicle. They ran his license plates and discovered that the car was not registered to any tenants of the building.
Denver police officers Jose Manriquez and Gregory Black approached Jones, who claimed he was waiting for a friend. When Jones started his engine, Black told him to shut the car off. Black subsequently had Jones get out and kneel in front of the car while multiple officers handcuffed and arrested Jones for failure to comply with an order.
Black and Manriquez searched Jones and his car, finding a controlled substance. Denver’s city attorney ultimately declined to prosecute the case.
Jones, in turn, sued the officers for violations of his federal civil rights, alleging that they detained him without reasonable suspicion, had no probable cause to arrest him, and performed a search that violated the Fourth Amendment.
Black and Jones argued that they were shielded from lawsuits under qualified immunity, which protects government workers from legal liability except if they violated clearly established constitutional rights. A district court disagreed, saying that a reasonable jury could conclude for all of Jones’s claims the officers exceeded their authority. The judge cited the U.S. Supreme Court in noting that “officers cannot arrest an individual for failing to identify himself when the officers lack reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.”
Although the officers believed that Jones was dangerous, the court found a jury could believe otherwise. Therefore, if the basis for his detention was unreasonable, so too would the search and seizure violate the Fourth Amendment.
On appeal to the three-member panel, circuit Judge Nancy L. Moritz reached a different conclusion about the encounter in the parking garage. She explained that reasonable suspicion involves a belief of wrongdoing and an assessment of all circumstances. From the officers’ eyes, Jones was sitting in a parking garage in a known area for crime, despite “no trespassing” signs that informed him he could not legally park there.
Shifting the burden away from the officers now, Moritz explained that “Jones must demonstrate that these facts, taken as a whole, do not give rise to reasonable suspicion that he was trespassing.”
By finding Jones’s conduct in the garage to be “ambiguous,” the officers were allowed to detain him, notwithstanding his claim that he was waiting for a friend. Although Jones did not argue that police should accept explanations at face value when there is doubt about their truthfulness, he said that they lacked a reason to think he was lying.
Moritz countered that the issue was not whether to believe Jones, but whether his statement added to the other suspicious circumstances the officers found.
“We determine that the officers reasonably suspected that Jones was trespassing, even though Jones may have had an innocent or legitimate purpose for being in the garage,” she wrote. “As a result, the investigative detention did not violate his Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizures.”
The appeals panel consequently reversed the district court’s decision and found that the officers were entitled to immunity because they had not engaged in a clear Fourth Amendment violation of Jones’s rights.
The case is Deon Lamon Jones v. Jose Manriquez et al.
