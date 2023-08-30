Today is Aug. 30, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Denver voters are evenly divided over whether the city is headed in the right direction or is on the wrong track, according to a poll released Tuesday by a new nonprofit that aims to provide nonpartisan public opinion research.

The survey conducted by the Colorado Polling Institute found that 44% of likely voters think Denver is generally moving the right way, while 44% say things are going in the wrong direction, with about 13% unsure.

Homelessness and housing affordability top the list of priorities voters said the city needs to address, followed by crime and public safety and the cost of living.

The poll found that more than two-thirds of those surveyed said they feel safe in Denver, and about the same share of voters support the city's homeless encampment sweeps.

In addition, nearly two-thirds of voters support reducing the number of terms the city's elected officials can serve from three to two. The voters who have an opinion on ranked-choice voting support the voting method by roughly two-to-one for municipal elections.

Sumi Lee, the first person in Colorado — and potentially the nation — to lead judicial diversification efforts from within the judiciary itself, has resigned from her job to join the administration of Gov. Jared Polis.

"I had a good experience working at Judicial, and I believe the Judicial Diversity Outreach program will continue to grow with new ideas and new energy from my successor," Lee told Colorado Politics. "The governor's office position is an exciting new opportunity in my career."

Lee stepped down from her position as the head of the Judicial Diversity Outreach program on Aug. 25, after more than three years. The legislature specifically created her role within the Judicial Department in 2019, making Lee "responsible for education and outreach regarding judicial office vacancies."

In practice, Lee has overseen a variety of efforts to increase the diversity of the judicial applicant pool, from coaching programs to behind-the-scenes previews of life as a trial judge.

A Colorado Springs school district is responding after a video spread Tuesday of a school administrator allegedly explaining to a mother and her son that the boy could not return to class unless he left his backpack, which had a Gadsden flag patch on it, behind.

The term "Gadsden flag" was trending on X as a video spread on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, garnering nearly 5 million views by Tuesday afternoon. The Gadsen flag was designed in 1775 during the American Revolution, featuring rattlesnake with a yellow backdrop and the words "DONT TREAD ON ME."

"The reason we do not want the flag displayed is due to its origins with slavery and the slave trade," Beth Danjuma, assistant principal of the junior high building at The Vanguard School, said in the video.

When the mother responded that the Gadsden flag was a symbol of the Revolutionary War against Britain and not the Confederacy, the administrator responded, “I am here to enforce the policy that was provided, by the district, and definitely, you have every right to not agree to it.”

Gov. Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs classrooms on Tuesday in celebration of the state’s universal preschool rollout this month.

Polis has touted universal preschool as a way of breaking down barriers for low-income families who otherwise might struggle to afford early childhood education. More than 37,000 4-year-olds have enrolled statewide, about 4,500 of which are in El Paso County preschools.

Reading “The Color Monster” by Anna Llenas, which helps students sort and identify their variegated emotions, Polis shared an emotion of his own: “I have happiness because every kid in Colorado can go to preschool this year,” he told Jackson Elementary preschoolers seated on the carpet before him. “That makes me happy.”

But emotions elsewhere have proven less classroom-friendly as school leaders and preschool providers say they’re frustrated and unhappy with bumps in the rollout process. Two education groups and six districts, including local Harrison School District 2, filed a lawsuit on Aug. 17 requesting more access to the state’s software that matches families with providers. Theirs was the third in a string of lawsuits against the program.

The Biden administration will propose a new rule Tuesday that would make 3.6 million more U.S. workers eligible for overtime pay, reviving an Obama-era policy effort that was ultimately scuttled in court.

The new rule, shared with The Associated Press ahead of the announcement, would require employers to pay overtime to so-called white collar workers who make less than $55,000 a year. That's up from the current threshold of $35,568 which has been in place since 2019 when Trump administration raised it from $23,660. In another significant change, the rule proposes automatic increases to the salary level each year.

Labor advocates and liberal lawmakers have long pushed a strong expansion of overtime protections, which have sharply eroded over the past decades due to wage stagnation and inflation. The new rule, which is subject to a publicly commentary period and wouldn't take effect for months, would have the biggest impact on retail, food, hospitality, manufacturing and other industries where many managerial employees meet the new threshold.