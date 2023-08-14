CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE
News: Thirteen community leaders may have been stepping out of their comfort zones on Aug. 12, but they didn’t miss a beat as they paired up with members of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble to dance their hearts out at the 13th annual Dancing with the Denver Stars.
The troupe of amateurs that included two-time Super Bowl champ Terrell Davis, state Rep. Naquetta Ricks, who by day (and, most likely, nights) works on behalf of her constituents in House District 40, and Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty, weren’t just coaxed up on stage the night of. They arrived at the Hilton Denver City Center well-prepared and ready to show off the moves they had honed during a rigorous rehearsal schedule that spanned eight weeks.
Davis, who was a running back for the Denver Broncos from 1995-2001, felt he came to the process with a bit of an advantage. “When I was playing ball, I had my touchdown dance and salute. I had the swag. My number tonight is fast paced, but we rehearsed enough, so I’m feeling confident. I’m excited to show off my dancing skills.”
Davis was paired with Rai Goshea, who is in her 10th season with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, also admitted that turning 50 also factored into his decision to take part. “They’ve asked me over and over, but I always said no. Then I hit 50 and wanted to challenge myself more. That and the fact I couldn’t say no when (former) Mayor Hancock encouraged me to say yes.”
Dancing with the Denver Stars 2023 was chaired by Hollie Velasquez Horvath, senior vice president for Xcel Energy-Colorado, and Jerome Davis, executive vice president of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and president of the chamber’s Leadership Foundation.
This was the second year that Jerome Davis has chaired the event, and he confided that he’d accepted the job with an ulterior motive. “I love Cleo, the organization and what it is doing for the community. But I’ve been trying to be one of the dancers for years. So maybe next year (I’ll be asked)?”
In addition to the dance showcase, the evening also included a salute to longtime supporters Skip and Jane Netzorg, who also have made a significant donation to the $20 million capital campaign now underway to expand the dance company headquarters in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. The expansion includes the 25,000-square-foot Center for the Healing Arts and is set to open in the spring of 2025.
“We have been supporting Cleo Parker Robinson for years … since we first saw her production of ‘Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum’ at the DCPA,” Jane Netzorg said. “We were blown away and have been fans ever since.”
Gwen Brewer, chair of the dance company board and head of the gala’s steering committee, marveled at the success Dancing with the Denver Stars has enjoyed. “When we created it, we thought it would have a life of about a couple of years. But here we are, 13 years later!”
Malik Robinson, executive director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, expanded on that by saying Dancing with the Denver Stars “Draws people together in a very special way. People, myself included, say they could never get up and dance before an audience, but they do, and they always have a great time doing it.”
The total net income is still being tallied, but the paddle-raise alone, called by former Denver Bronco and The Gala Team founder Reggie Rivers, brought in $141,500 for Cleo Parker Robinson arts-in-education programs.
In addition to Terrell Davis, Ricks and Leighty, the 2023 dancing stars were:
- Cody Field, a Special Olympics champion snowboarder
- Laura Nieto, director of community outreach for Southwest Airlines
- CBS4 news anchor Michelle Griego
- Kelly Flenniken, director of community relations for Xcel Energy
- Dakeana Jones Bishop, a human resources executive in the cannabis industry
- Brian Holland, director of business development for Mortenson Construction
- Brian Vogt, chief executive officer for Denver Botanic Gardens
- Chris Ross, senior vice president at US Bank-Colorado
- Maisha Fields, founder and chief nursing officer of Dayton Street Opportunity Center and Clinic
- Lauren Guthrie, vice president of global inclusion, diversity, equity and action for the VF Corp.
About the organization: For 53 years, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance has been committed to teaching and educating individuals, from children to seniors, about dance, movement, culture and joy. The company has performed around the world and has received numerous awards for its artistry.
