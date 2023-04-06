Today is April 6, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Though Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez maintains her lead in the city council at-large race, Sarah Parady has now moved into the second position ahead of Penfield Tate.

Meanwhile, Lisa Calderon has cut into Kelly Brough’s lead, the latest tally from the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office shows, though both Mike Johnston and Brough have maintain their lead over the rest of the mayoral aspirants. As of 5 p.m., Johnston secured 24.5% of the votes, with Brough at 20.6%, of nearly 150,000 ballots counted so far. Calderon's share inched up to 17.37%, up from 15.9% in the previous tally.

While the main event — a proposal to impose statewide controls over housing on municipalities — won't be heard in committee until Thursday, the lesser-known of the two bills in Gov. Jared Polis' proposed solution to the affordable housing crisis won a 9-2 approval from its first panel on Wednesday.

The bill now heads to the full House for debate.

House Bill 1255 seeks to ban growth caps in municipalities and erase those that currently exist in several cities in Colorado, such as Boulder, Golden and Lakewood.

The sponsors portray the bill as part of the state's solution to the affordable housing crisis. Critics, including one who testified in committee, say that HB 1255 doesn't require the housing that could be built as a result of banning the growth caps be affordable.

After more than five hours in executive session — meaning closed to the public — to discuss security in the wake of the recent shooting at East High School, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education emerged with a memo reversing its policy on no cops in schools.

Did they violate state law?

Steve Zansberg, a First Amendment attorney in Denver and president of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, said yes.

“It is a clear-cut violation of the open meetings law,” Zansberg said.

Zansberg is a prominent media attorney who has represented a number of newspapers and other media outlets in the state, including The Denver Gazette.

Denver Public Schools officials declined to comment.

Colorado could soon stop charging children under 13 with most crimes, if a bill passed by a House committee becomes law.

Currently, the minimum age for criminal prosecution in Colorado is 10. House Bill 1249 would raise the age to 13, except when a child is suspected of committing homicide. This would remove children aged 10, 11 and 12 from the jurisdiction of juvenile, municipal and county courts.

Instead of entering the criminal justice system, children under 13 who commit crimes would be referred to local collaborative management programs to get resources such as therapy or family counseling. Victims of crimes committed by kids aged 10 to 12 could still access victim services and compensation, as the bill would remove the requirement for a police report to be filed.

"We can and must do better for our young kids," said bill sponsor Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver. "We can't let the fact that this is how it's always been done keep us from paving a better future for our kids."

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill in a 9-4 vote late Wednesday night, sending it to the House Appropriations Committee for further consideration.

The vote came after eight straight hours of debate and testimony, with nearly 100 residents signing up to speak on the bill. During the hearing, proponents said arresting children does not address the cause of crime and sets them up for failure in the future, while opponents argued that serious crimes require serious criminal consequences, regardless of the perpetrator's age.

A spokesman for Mike Pence said Wednesday that the former vice president will not appeal a judge's order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The decision sets up a possible appearance by Pence in the coming weeks before a federal grand jury scrutinizing attempts by the former president and supporters before the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Multiple Trump administration officials have testified in that investigation, as well as in a separate inquiry examining Trump's possession of classified documents, but Pence would be the highest-profile witness to answer questions before a grand jury. His closed-door testimony could offer investigators a firsthand account of Trump's state of mind in the pivotal weeks after he lost to Biden and further expose the rift in their relationship since the end of their administration.

The strain could grow as Pence approaches a likely 2024 run for the presidency and a challenge to Trump, who already is in the race for the Republican nomination.