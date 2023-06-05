Today is June 5, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

It's down to the wire in Denver's municipal runoff election, as voters choose between Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough to fill the office of departing Mayor Michael Hancock.

The two veteran public servants emerged from a crowded first round of voting on April 4, when none of the 16 candidates on the ballot received more than 50% of the vote, forcing the runoff.

It's the first Denver election in 12 years without an incumbent mayor on the ballot. Hancock, a former city council president who was first elected mayor in 2011, faces term limits after serving three terms.

The municipal election is nonpartisan — candidates' party affiliation doesn't appear on ballots, and parties play no role in nominating candidates — though Johnston and Brough are registered Democrats and both are considered centrists.

In the course of the nearly six-month campaign, Johnston and Brough have largely avoided sharp disagreements about the issues front-and-center in this year's race: crime, homelessness and the availability and affordability of housing for Denver residents.

Instead, much of the runoff campaign has centered around the candidates' backgrounds and political leanings in the overwhelmingly Democratic city, with an emphasis on the endorsements they've received and the sources of funding for their respective independent expenditure organizations.

A left-leaning Colorado nonprofit launched a six-figure ad campaign this week calling on U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to support lower prescription drug costs and federal social safety net programs.

Rocky Mountain Values announced at a press conference in Pueblo on Thursday that the group plans to spend $300,000 this summer on TV, digital, radio, print and mail ads urging the Rifle Republican to listen to her constituents and stop grandstanding, a spokeswoman for the group told Colorado Politics.

"We will no longer allow her antics and her extremism to distract from the fact that her record fails to deliver for Coloradans on the issues that matter most to us,” said Justin Lamorte, the group's executive director.

The dark-money group, which doesn't have to report its donors, spent millions attacking former Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner ahead of the 2020 election. It relaunched in April with a focus on Boebert, who is seeking reelection to a third term in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

The mayors of Colorado's three largest cities had a wish list for the 2023 legislative session:

Ban ghost guns

Increase the number of juvenile detention beds

Make it a crime for someone to possess a weapon who has been convicted of car theft and drug dealing; and,

Change the penalty for motor vehicle theft and use technology, such as license plate readers, to help identify stolen vehicles

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis signed three of those bills into law, banning ghost guns (Senate Bill 279), changing the penalty on motor vehicle theft (Senate Bill 97) and funding technology enhancement tied to motor vehicle theft (Senate Bill 257).

Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday ruled that people serving sentences the Supreme Court recently deemed illegal can be resentenced to serve, effectively, the same problematic punishment.

In 2019, the state Supreme Court handed down Allman v. People, concluding lawmakers did not give judges the authority to sentence defendants to probation in addition to prison and parole in a single case. Because probation is an alternative to incarceration, prison-plus-probation sentences were illegal.

Bradford Wayne Snedeker was one of those serving an illegal sentence after his 2015 conviction in Boulder County for securities fraud. He received four years in prison, plus 20 years of probation. Around the time the Supreme Court decided Allman, Snedeker had already completed his prison sentence and stood accused of violating his probation.

Chief Judge Ingrid S. Bakke resentenced Snedeker, imposing 20 years of probation again with four years' credit for his prison term. Although the new sentence was slightly shorter than the original, Snedeker's attorney objected that it was still a prison-plus-probation sentence that violated Allman.

It cannot comply with Allman, wrote attorney K.L. Penix in Snedeker's appeal, for a person to be resentenced solely to probation after he has already served prison time, as "the practical effect of the sentence is exactly the same."

President Joe Biden promised voters in 2020 that he knew how to get things done in Washington and could bring stability to the capital. It seemed like a message out of step with the more combative era brought on by Donald Trump.

But Biden prevailed, and as he seeks a second term, he's again trying to frame the race as a referendum on competence and governance, pointing to the bipartisan debt limit and budget legislation he signed on Saturday as another exemplar of the success of his approach.

The agreement the Democratic president negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans averted the catastrophe of a U.S. government default — and forestalled another threat until after the 2024 election — while largely protecting the domestic agenda that formed the backbone of what he hopes will form his legacy.

His approach, favoring pragmatism over Trumpian pugilism, will be tested as never before in the coming campaign, with his approval rating even among Democrats low despite the results he has delivered, in large part because of concerns about his age as the oldest person to ever seek the presidency.