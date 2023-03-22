Today is March 22, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

More than $13 million in contributions — both to campaigns and outside groups — have flooded Denver's municipal races, eclipsing the $8.5 million in the 2019 election and setting up a ferocious battle among mayoral hopefuls with only two weeks to go before Election Day.

More than 43,000 people contributed to campaigns this year, including nearly 21,000 who gave to a mayoral candidate, according to the latest campaign finance reports from the Denver City Clerk and Recorder.

The top fundraisers are clustered close together, hinting of a tight race. A poll commissioned by The Denver Gazette/Colorado Politics, 9News and Metropolitan State University earlier showed 58% of those surveyed say they’re undecided, with no candidate pulling in above 5%.

Counting matching funds from the city, Kelly Brough holds a $200,000 lead with nearly $1.4 million raised. She has so far received $644,000 in direct contributions and $750,000 from the Fair Elections Fund, a voter-approved public financing model that matches donations of up to $50 at a ratio of 9-to-1.

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education got an earful Monday.

For more than two hours, parents, teachers and students — current and former — pleaded with the board to keep the innovation zone designation for Beacon Network Schools.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Alex Marrero is expected to recommend revoking its innovation status when the board meets Thursday.

Innovation schools are able provided greater flexibility to address student needs.

With the vote earlier this month to close three low-enrollment schools, Marrero attempted to alleviate concerns that revoking the zone’s status would substantively change the culture and learning environment at Kepner Beacon and Grant Beacon middle schools.

A bill introduced in the state House Monday seeks to raise the minimum age for criminal prosecution from 10 to 13 years old — reigniting a failed legislative effort from last year.

If passed into law, House Bill 1249 would remove children aged 10, 11 and 12 from the juvenile court's jurisdiction and increase the age for prosecution to 13 years old, except when a child is suspected of committing homicide. The bill would also increase the minimum age when a child can be tried as an adult from 12 to 14 years old, and limit charging minors as adults to only in cases of class 1 or 2 felonies or crimes of violence.

This bill comes after lawmakers tried to make the same changes with House Bill 22-1131 last year. That bill was downgraded to a task force to study potentially raising the age in the future, after the original proposal received strong opposition from both sides of the aisle.

"It's long past time that we ask the important questions about why children are acting out instead of traumatizing them with arrest, court and detention,” said bill sponsor Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver. “We cannot continue to use the same systems that have been proven to be ineffective and expect different results.”

Diverging from last year’s bill, HB 1249 would require local collaborative management programs to support kids aged 10 to 12 who commit crimes with resources such as therapy or family counseling that are currently mandated and provided through the criminal justice system. For victims of crimes committed by kids aged 10 to 12, the bill clarifies they can still access victim services and compensation, removing the requirement for a police report to be filed.

These additions address many of the concerns raised by critics of last year’s bill, and align with the recommendations made by the task force studying the potential gaps in services that would come from raising the minimum prosecution age.

The Space Force is growing with the creation of a new delta that will focus on protecting and defending satellites with agency partners outside the military.

Space Base Delta 1 Installations’ Commander Col. David Hanson announced Delta 15 at his State of the Bases speech Tuesday along with an overview of challenges facing his delta. For example, the bases need more work space to support growth and more child care.

Hanson oversees work to support Schriever and Peterson Space Force bases and installations across the globe where space missions take place, such as Thule Air Base in Greenland. The airmen and guardians in Delta 1 provide services such as logistics, housing, fire protection, civil engineering and IT. The other Space Force delta also have specific tasks, such as electronic warfare.

The addition of a new delta is indicative of the growth Hanson is managing that has created a space crunch in facilities at Schriever, Peterson and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, forcing the military to lease space outside of the bases.

Will the city of Aurora join the list of governments banning TikTok?

A proposal striving to keep the city's networks out of reach from the controversial app is on the table and headed for formal council consideration.

A resolution brought forward by Councilmember Dustin Zvonek at council’s Monday night study session would ban TikTok — as well as Douyin, WeChat, Weixin and any websites developed by ByteDance or Tencent Holdings — from being downloaded onto city devices. The ban would extend to both city-owned devices and personal devices used to access city networks.

Amid growing concern regarding potential cyber security threats posed by TikTok and its ties to the Chinese government, Zvonek said the city should not risk exposing its sensitive data to the app.