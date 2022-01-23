Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
This week largely continues with SMART (State Measurement for Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent Government) Act hearings and hearings between committees of reference and the Joint Budget Committee.
MONDAY, JANUARY 24
Upon adjournment, Joint Judiciary committee, Room 271
- SMART Act hearing for the Office of the Alternate Defense Counsel (with public testimony allowed)
- SMART Act hearing for the Department of Corrections (with public testimony allowed)
- SMART Act hearing for the Child Protection Ombudsman (with public testimony allowed)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 25
Upon adjournment, Joint Judiciary committee, Room 271
- SMART Act hearing, Department of Law (with public testimony allowed)
- SMART Act hearing for the Office of the Child's Representative (with public testimony allowed)
- SMART Act hearing for the Judicial Branch (with public testimony allowed)
- SMART Act hearing for the Office of the State Public Defender (with public testimony allowed)
2 p.m. Joint Transportation committee, Old Supreme Court chamber
- SMART Act presentation from the Department of Transportation
- Public testimony to follow
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26
Upon adjournment, Joint Senate Health & Human Services and House Energy & Environment committees, Room 271
- SMART Act presentation from the Department of Public Health & Environment
- Public testimony to follow
THURSDAY, JANUARY 27
Upon adjournment, Joint Health committees, Room 271
- SMART Act presentation from the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing
- Public testimony to follow
- SMART Act hearing from the Department of Human Services
- Public testimony to follow
Upon adjournment, Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber
- SB21-13, Fenberg and Holbert — Boards and commissions (primarily deals with statute concerning the University of Colorado Board of Regents and the State Board of Education, in the wake of changes from redistricting and the addition of an eighth congressional seat)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 28
Upon adjournment, Joint Judiciary committees, Room 271
- SMART Act hearing for the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice (with public testimony allowed)
