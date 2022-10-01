At least seven current lawmakers maintain properties outside of their districts, raising questions about where they actually reside and the legality of using one address for voter registration purposes while living at another place.
The practice, in fact, is not uncommon. Legislators have had multiple addresses tied to their voter registrations separate from their home addresses. Often, they arose out of redistricting — that once in a decade redrawing of state House and Senate boundaries.
What changed this year is that four of the seven are now facing complaints.
The legislators are: state Sens. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs; and Reps. Tracey Bernett, D-Longmont, Kyle Mullica D-Northglenn, Matt Soper R-Delta and Don Valdez D-La Jara. Sen. Pete Lee also stands accused of voting from outside his district and is currently in court proceedings regarding his voting address.
No Colorado lawmaker in at least the last 25 years has been convicted of using one address for voter registration, which also determines whether the politician resides in the district, and living in another. But with the stakes for control of the state Senate at play, both parties are trying to use the “impermissibly vague” Colorado criminal law to knock their opponents out.
The only known recent instance when an elected official was removed from office over residency questions occurred in 2017, when Las Animas County Commissioner Anthony Abeyta was found to be living outside of his district. He was elected to District 1 in 2016, but a judge ordered him removed from office. Abeyta had claimed he lived in Weston, within District 1, but the judge concluded he lived in District 3, in Trinidad.
The overarching rule is that, for a state legislator, living in one district while running in another – or voting to represent that other district – is illegal.
Several laws are at play with the residency question.
The first is CRS 1-2-102, which deals with rules for determining residence for voter registration purposes.
This statute says a residence is the “principal or primary home” of a person.
But the statute also says residency applies when the person has the “present intention of returning after a departure or absence, regardless of the duration of that absence.” It can include a house, condo, apartment, room in a house or mobile home.
The law also disallows listing a vacant lot or business address for voter registration purposes, unless the person is homeless and can identify a specific location within a county that the person returns to regularly.
In determining the primary address of a person, the factors that can be taken into account include business pursuits, employment, income sources, age, marital status, parents’ residence, residence of civil union or spouse, and motor vehicle registration.
Finally, the residence for voting purposes must be the same as the residence for voter registration and state income tax purposes.
Under CRS 1-2-28, falsifying an address for purposes of voter registration is a Class 6 felony.
The Colorado Constitution also defines where lawmakers must live. Article V, Section 4 says a lawmaker must have lived for at least twelve months prior in the district they intend to represent.
Note that the Constitution does not specify that the lawmaker must continue to live in the district once elected. That’s how a couple of current lawmakers came to live at other addresses, while being registered to vote in their respective districts in properties they don’t own.
This scenario raises questions about the legality of some of the votes the legislators cast in district-wide or other local elections.
***Don Valdez***
Take the case of Rep. Don Valdez, D-La Jara, whose time as a lawmaker will end in January. He chose to run for the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary, which he lost, instead of seeking a fourth and final term in the House.
In August, 2017, Valdez married Michelle Rene Brown, who owned a $2 million home in Pueblo West.
Valdez listed his parents’ home in Conejos County as his address for voter registration and candidacy purposes.
However, he listed his wife’s address as his own on their marriage license, raising questions in the district about where he actually lived. The address in Pueblo West is not in House District 62.
The La Jara address is almost 150 miles from Pueblo West and from the businesses with which his wife was affiliated with.
At the time, the Secretary of State’s office noted that, according to state law, the standard of proof for voter registration and candidacy purposes is the voter registration address.
Valdez told Colorado Politics that his wife was selling the Pueblo West house and they were going to move to La Jara. She denied it when asked about it by Colorado Politics.
They are no longer married.
***Bob Rankin***
State Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, faces an interesting situation.
Between 2000 and 2017, the Rankins – Rankin's wife, Joyce, is a member of the state Board of Education from Congressional District 3 – owned a home on Alpen Glo Lane in Carbondale. That was the address listed in the voter registration and candidacy filings for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020.
As of July 5, 2017, both Rankins listed the Alpen Glo address for voter registration purposes.
However, on May 1, 2017, the property was sold to a couple from Arlington, Virginia. Neither appears to be registered to vote in Colorado.
In 2018, the Rankins bought a high-rise condo in the Spires on 14th Street in Denver, according to Denver Assessor records.
Both are still registered to vote at the Alpen Glo property that they haven’t owned for the past five years. In addition, they both voted in 2020 in Garfield County – for his first-term Senate election and her second term on the board of education.
***Matt Soper***
The residency issues haunting Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, started in his first run for House District 54 in 2018, when a criminal complaint was filed with the District Attorney for the 7th Judicial District, as well as with the Secretary of State’s Office.
At the time he filed for election, he listed an address on Hartig Drive in Delta as his voter registration, an address he began using in 2016, and for the purposes of running for the House in 2018.
The home was owned at the time by his mother and was a rental property with tenants, who began living in the property in August 2016 and through 2018. Those tenants, who included disabled adults, told the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel that Soper didn’t live there. The Sentinel said Soper demanded his mother evict them, and they moved out in November, 2018.
Soper registered the Hartig Drive address for voting purposes on Nov. 8, 2016 – for voting in the 2016 election and for at least four elections in 2018, according to the criminal complaint against him.
He also used the Hartig Drive address for his driver’s license and for state and federal tax filings, according to the complaint.
But Soper admitted to the Sentinel that he actually lived with his girlfriend and now wife on Clearview Drive in Delta, which the complaint alleged constituted voter fraud.
The complaint also said Soper continued to receive his mail at his parents’ home in Orchard City, which is part of House District 61. Soper previously indicated an interest in running for the HD61 seat.
Soper was registered to vote at the Orchard City address from 2006 to 2016. It was also the address he used when he was an Orchard City trustee. He also used it for state business filings for a consulting company he owned.
The complaint filed with the secretary of state was dismissed and the investigation by the District Attorney concluded in 2020. The finding said residency is "determined in significant part by a voter’s intent rather than physical presence at a specific location."
“In this case, the facts and documents do not support a finding that Mr. Soper committed a criminal act by voting in Delta using the Hartig Drive address as his primary residence,” the district attorney said.
The Hartig Drive home is now Soper’s – he bought it from his mother in September, 2020.
Last year's redistricting process led to a rash of moving around by lawmakers who were drawn out of their districts and who hustled to find addresses in the districts they wanted to represent in time to qualify for the one-year residency requirement under the law.
Four have been targeted by complaints as a result.
***Tracey Bernett***
Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Longmont, who is running for her second term in the House, registered to vote at an apartment complex in Louisville. She does not own the apartment.
When she first ran in 2020, she was registered to vote at a Crestview Lane address in Longmont, in House District 12. But that address, after redistricting, is now in House District 19, and it already has an incumbent: Rep. Dan Woog, R-Erie.
Bernett registered as a candidate on Nov. 3, 2021 with the Louisville address, well within the 12-month requirement for establishing residency for purposes of the Constitutional requirement.
Voter records showed she voted in the June primary, using the Louisville address.
The complaint alleges that Bernett’s “principal or primary residence” is the home she’s lived in for 26 years with her husband – in Longmont.
The Boulder District Attorney’s office told Colorado Politics this week the allegation is under a "preliminary review."
***Kyle Mullica***
For his first two runs for the House, Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, listed an Elati St. address in Northglenn for both voter registration and candidacy paperwork. He voted from that address in elections in 2020 and before. His wife, Julie, a Northglenn city councilmember, also listed that address, as Northglenn requires its city council members to live in the districts they represent. Julie Mullica was just re-elected to the council last November.
The Mullicas bought the home in 2014 and still own it, according to Adams County assessor records.
Kyle Mullica decided last year to run for the state Senate instead of seeking a third term in the House.
But when the new maps came out, the Northglenn home is now in Senate District 25, which already has an incumbent: Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster.
Mullica, who wanted to run from Senate District 24, moved in with his mother, who lives at a property on West 91st Place in Federal Heights. She has owned that property since 2016, according to Adams County assessor records. Mullica registered at that address on Nov. 8, 2021, the complaint said, exactly one year ahead of the 2022 election. He filed his candidacy paperwork on Nov. 5.
Mullica, a registered nurse, told Colorado Politics several months ago he moved in with his mother because she was having health problems. His wife resigned her seat on the Northglenn City Council last April.
The Mullicas then bought a property on Forest Way in Thornton and both are registered to vote at that address, which is part of Senate District 25, as of June 2022.
Kyle Mullica’s Federal Heights address led to a complaint filed in Denver District Court on Sept. 15 by Suzanne Taheri, an attorney who has filed numerous complaints against Democrats.
The Colorado Sun reported that Mullica testified it was always his intention that his residence would be the Federal Heights home. The judge in the case found Mullica’s testimony credible and dismissed the complaint on Sept. 22.
***Pete Lee and Dennis Hisey***
Then there’s the cases in El Paso County involving Sens. Pete Lee, a Democrat, and Dennis Hisey, a Republican.
Michael Allen, the district attorney for the 4th Judicial District, obtained a grand jury indictment against Lee in August for voting in the 2020 presidential primary using a rental property on Sheridan Ave. that he owns for his voter registration and for legal paperwork with the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation. That address is in Senate District 11, which Lee represents.
However, Lee has also owned a home on West Cheyenne Road since 1991, and the complaint alleges he and his wife live there. The property is in Senate District 12, which is represented by Sen Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs.
The allegation against Hisey has also been forwarded to Allen’s office, which told Colorado Politics that it’s under investigation.
Hisey was elected in 2018 from Senate District 2, which includes parts of El Paso, Fremont and Teller counties. His home in Fountain, on Circle C Road, however, is now part of Senate District 12, also the result of new Senate district maps.
Hisey still owns the Circle C Rd. property, according to El Paso County assessor records.
On Nov. 21, 2021, less than one year before the election, Hisey filed a candidate affidavit for a new address: an apartment on Westmeadows Drive in Colorado Springs, which is located in Senate District 11. He is also registered to vote at that Westmeadow Drive address, although it’s unclear from the Secretary of State’s voter registration database when he made that change. Hisey voted from the Westmeadow Dr. address in the June primary.
A bigger question looms over Lee's case – and potentially the Hisey and Bernett complaints, as well as any other that allege criminal wrongdoing. The issue is whether the law is so “impermissibly vague” that it would never survive a constitutional challenge.
Unlike civil complaints, where the standard of proof is a preponderance of evidence – aka the likelihood that the defendant did something that caused harm – a criminal complaint must determine guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt," a much higher standard.
Statutes in criminal law that are too vague don’t survive constitutional challenges.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark 14th Amendment case Connally v. General Construction Co. dating back almost 100 years, ruled that "the terms of a penal statute ... must be sufficiently explicit to inform those who are subject to it what conduct on their part will render them liable to its penalties."
The court continued: "A statute which either forbids or requires the doing of an act in terms so vague that men of common intelligence must necessarily guess at its meaning and differ as to its application violates the first essential of due process of law.”
Those who have been criminally charged with voter registration complaints point to this argument when discussing the complaints taking place this year – that Colorado's statute is too vague to sustain a determination of "beyond a reasonable doubt."
Among those who find the criminal law "impermissibly vague" is former House Minority Leader Mark Waller, R-Colorado Springs, an attorney who was hit with a residency complaint in 2020 by TABOR author Douglas Bruce. Bruce had accused Waller of not living in the district he represented on the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners.
Waller had rented a house in the district and had been living there for at least two years. He told Colorado Politics that, after his term was up and he was then running for district attorney, a home he was interested in, located in Palmer Lake, was available and he was afraid it would be gone by the time his commission term was over. So, he bought the house, while maintaining his voter registration and his lease at the home in his district.
Given that then-District Attorney Dan May was backing Waller’s primary opponent, Michael Allen, the complaint was referred to the 10th Judicial District in Pueblo. The complaint was dismissed in May, 2020. Waller said he viewed the whole matter as a "weaponization" of the district attorney’s office and a witch hunt designed to help Allen win the seat.
There’s a lot of vagueness to the law, Waller told Colorado Politics.
“These cases will be extremely difficult to prove,” Waller said.
It’s all about "intention," which was cited in both the Soper and Mullica decisions, Waller said.
“If you’re registered to vote there, your car registration is there, do you have an intent to return? Is your life 100% set? It’s really difficult to prove those things,” he said.
Waller added that residency complaints “are a rock that neither [party] wants to overturn.”
Attorney Christopher Jackson with Holland & Hart, a former assistant attorney general, noted that criminal laws can be voided for vagueness, something that comes out of the constitution's due process clause. He added, however, that challenges for vagueness themselves are pretty difficult to win. The bar isn't high for the government to prove that something isn't specific enough, but there's also a distinction between saying the law is vague and how to prove requisite intent, Jackson said.
Jackson said vagueness challenges could be based on two ideas: to offer protection against arbitrary enforcement actions and whether an ordinary person can know what the law actually requires.
The key statute in the Lee case "is not the clearest" he's ever seen, Jackson said.
The question is whether a person in Colorado can read the statute and figure out what "present intention" means, and how much time is attached to that, which could range from right now to sometime in the future.
"This is not clear enough to allow an ordinary person to read it and know what they're supposed to do," Jackson said.
Waller sees some differences between the Lee and Hisey complaints. One, he said, is that Lee is being charged with voting at a residence he allegedly didn’t live in for the 2020 presidential primary. Lee had cast that vote using the Sheridan property, he didn’t cast a vote from the West Cheyenne address.
“There’s no harm in voting in one place or another,” Waller said.
Hisey’s situation is different. He voted in a Republican primary related to a specific Senate district race, one in which he may have been ineligible to vote in, Waller said.
