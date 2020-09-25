Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office will pay for any county to open in-person voter service centers on the Sunday before the election, using some of the $6.7 million in CARES Act elections funding to the state that Congress provided.
“Early voting options are key to accessible elections, and for a presidential election during a pandemic, it’s important to provide Coloradans with many options to be able to cast their ballot and make their voice heard,” said Griswold.
Voting centers will be open beginning on Oct. 19 per state law, but there is no requirement to operate on Sundays. Adams County is the first jurisdiction that Griswold’s office reported will open on the Sunday before Nov. 3, using the Moorhead Recreation Center.
Beginning on Oct. 9, county clerks will mail ballots to voters. The vast majority of people choose to vote by mail in Colorado, with three-quarters of those voters on average returning their ballots to a drop box.
So far, Griswold’s office has reported to the federal Election Assistance Commission that the state has expended over $1 million in federal aid, including for additional poll workers, funding the ballot distribution process, purchasing cleaning and technological supplies, and building rentals. Colorado has spent $13,242 of its own money as a match.
