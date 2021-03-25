Teri Leiker called her mother every day after work to let her know she got home safely. But after 31 years with King Soopers, and only taking off for minor health problems, the Boulder community lost Leiker in the March 22 massacre at her place of work, the place where many recognized and appreciated her.
“Her smile and her kindness and her willingness to always help, she just emanated goodness and was a very sweet woman,” said Maya Key, who lives close to the King Soopers. She saw Leiker during frequent visits to the store, and said Leiker was beloved.
"When I first met Teri, she made it abundantly clear that she wanted three things: her own apartment, a job and a boyfriend," recalled Colette Marie, who now lives in Washington but knew Leikert from her time in Colorado. "When she got the job at King Soopers — well, I'm never going to forget her joy, her sense of pride and triumph and the excitement we all felt about her getting that job."
Marie added: "I used to tell her that I wanted to be like her when I grew up, and she would crack up and say, 'You're weird!'"
A statement from Leiker's family described her as a graduate of Longmont High School’s special education program. She ran track and field, and played basketball and softball in the Special Olympics. Leiker was a devotee of the University of Colorado's women's hockey games and attended nearly every "stampede," which is the pre-football game parade down Pearl Street with the CU Marching Band.
"She always wore her black and gold CU outfits when they were playing and watched every game on television that she could," the family said.
Born in 1969, Leiker spent most of her life in Boulder County. King Soopers hired her for her first, and only, job in May 1989. She entered into a romantic relationship until her partner's death in 1995. At the time of her death this week, Leiker was dating Clint, a 32-year employee at the supermarket. The two moved in together in October 2020, after many years of friendship.
“I think that relationship was always there [and] he just didn’t realize it. So, it’s kind of like a love story," Clint's brother, Greg Ponsford, told 12News KPNX in Phoenix. (Clint survived the massacre.)
Leiker's presence in the community and willingness to help were what stuck out to those who met her over the years: planting daisies, dancing or singing around others and being part of CU's Best Buddies program for 11 years. Shelley Forrest, who worked at a Dairy Queen in Boulder, posted on Facebook that Leiker would come in every Saturday to eat and talk about her week.
Leiker is survived by her mother, Margie; father, Tom; brother, Kevin; sister-in-law, RoxAnn; and niece, Rachael.
