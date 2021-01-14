On day two of a planned three-day beginning to the 2021 General Assembly, the Senate quickly moved through final votes on their three bills — passing all on a 34-0 vote and sending them to the House — as well as working on the four House bills sent over Thursday morning.
They also dealt with a little humor and a minor disruption, and were done for the day by 1:30 p.m.
The disruption: an unidentified young man yelled out from the gallery while lawmakers were wrapping up work on a fix to the occupational therapy practices act. It wasn’t clear what he was shouting, according to eyewitnesses. He quickly left under the watchful eyes of the Senate sergeants and the Colorado State Patrol and was not arrested for causing the disturbance.
Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker, later said he thought the young man was shouting about something related to Washington, D.C.
Where the humor comes in: Holbert, a cosponsor of Senate Bill 21-003, appeared to sheepishly ask permission for a third reading amendment, which usually earns the requestor some hissing from the rest of the body. Holbert, however, led the hissing.
The amendment was to deal with one more change to the act, a last-minute request that Holbert said he read at 4 a.m. Thursday. Holbert and Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, the bill’s co-sponsor, both opined that they hope that’s the end to a seemingly endless list of fixes for the occupational therapy act, which was accidentally allowed to lapse in 2020.
The Senate gave preliminary approval to House bills 1001 (remote participation in party committee meetings), 1002 (income tax liability), 1003 (legislative procedures during a disaster) and 1004 (electronic wills) and are expected to give final approval to all on Friday, and then adjourn until at least Feb. 16.
Senators briefly debated House Bill 1002 Thursday afternoon. That bill, according to co-sponsor Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, is intended to make a couple of fixes to a 2020 bill that resulted in unintended consequences.
House Bill 20-1420, which is tied to the federal CARES Act, allowed for businesses to deduct excess losses resulting from the pandemic. The Colorado law also made changes related to the state's Earned Income Tax Credit that applies to I-10 filers. Those are taxpayers who pay taxes but don’t have Social Security numbers, including undocumented immigrants.
Lawmakers intended to make the state earned income tax credit available to I-10 filers for the 2020 tax year, but the bill actually delayed that credit into the 2021 tax year, Hansen said. During Thursday's discussion, Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, asked why the bill couldn't direct that tax credit toward education expenses. But co-sponsor Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, said parents could choose to use it for that purpose or for any other purpose that would help cover family expenses.
The other unintended consequence put a time restriction on when businesses could claim losses allowed under the CARES Act. HB 1002 gets rid of that restriction, allowing businesses to claim deductions tied to those losses for the next five tax years. “We’ve gotten very positive feedback from small businesses” and chambers that HB 1002 will help them manage their tax liabilities for the next five years, Hansen said. “We wanted to make sure we were not doing anything in state law that would change those timelines, except we accidentally did.”
Friday’s calendar will deal with final votes, any amendments from the House on Senate bills, swearing in staffers, and is expected to also wrap up early.
