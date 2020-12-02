State Sen. Angela Williams has a new gig, post-statehouse: She is the new senior director of external affairs for Stride Inc., the national education advocacy organization formerly known as K12 Inc..
She told Colorado Politics she will remain based in Colorado.
"It's a way to continue to make a difference, but in a different way," she said.
The Denver Democrat has been a statehouse leader on education, equitable policing and racial justice issues, among others during her 10 years under the Capitol's Gold Dome.
She chose not to seek a second term in the upper chamber this year, after serving three terms in the House. Williams is the former chair of the Colorado Black Democratic Legislative Caucus after becoming the first African American woman to serve as the House majority caucus chair. Williams ran for U.S. Senate last year, as well, a seat that ultimately went to former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
“Angela is committed to the mission and values of Stride, and we are thrilled to have her join our team,” Kevin P. Chavous, president of academic policy and external affairs for Stride Inc., said in a statement. “She is an experienced business leader, a highly respected public servant, and a parent who understands the importance of giving all kids the opportunity to receive a quality education.”
In a statement, Williams said she was proud to join Stride.
“I share the same passion for improving education that drives the thousands of educators and employees at Stride," she stated. "As a legislator, I have always stood for expanding opportunities for students and empowering parents with education choice, and I look forward to continuing that work in my role with Stride.”
