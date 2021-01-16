The communication director for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the pistol-packing Republican freshman from Rifle, Colorado, quit after less than two weeks on the job, Axios reported Saturday.

Ben Goldey, a seasoned and highly respected communications pro who most recently handled press at the Department of the Interior, said in a statement to Axios that he decided to "part ways with the office" after last week's violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol Hill staffers tell Colorado Politics that Goldey met with Boebert on Thursday morning — after just 10 days on the job — and "hasn't been seen or heard from since."

Colorado Politics, however, was unable to confirm a tip that Goldey had resigned. Boebert's office didn't respond Thursday and Friday to repeated questions about the veteran communications director's status, and efforts to reach Goldey were unsuccessful.

In a statement to Axios political reporter Lachlan Markay, Goldey said: "Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office. I wish her and the people of Colorado’s Third District the best."

After Axios posted a story on Goldey's departure on Saturday afternoon, Boebert chief of staff Jeff Small sent Colorado Politics a statement: “The office does not comment on internal personnel matters with individual employees. Rep. Boebert has hired a powerhouse team, filled all staff positions in her office and hit the ground running. Rep. Boebert looks forwarding to focusing on and serving the interests of the people of the Third Congressional District.”

Boebert, a fervent and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has been in the news constantly since arriving in Washington on the heels of toppling five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in last summer's GOP primary.

Before she was sworn in Jan. 3, the 34-year-old restaurant owner and gun-rights activist grabbed headlines when she asked Capitol Police about carrying a handgun at the Capitol. Boebert has drawn more attention since the Jan. 6 insurrection, with Democratic and Republican House members expressing concern about tweets she posted during the attack.

Even the most talented communications director might be frustrated trying to help Boebert craft her message, a congressional staff member told Colorado Politics.

"She literally came in guns-blazing," said the staffer, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic. "I can’t imagine trying to defend her, to guide her, to keep her from stepping in whatever mess.

"Your job is to protect your boss. You’re supposed to be thinking about the worst case scenario. You try to avoid the bumps, and there are going to be bumps. But when you have a member that’s going out and talking to the press on the lawn and tweeting away, it’s hard."

Goldey didn't respond Saturday to a Colorado Politics request for comment.