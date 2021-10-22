A new report from Self Financial claims Colorado is among the highest minimum wage states in the country.
The report on states with the lowest minimum wage was released Friday.
To determine the states with the lowest minimum wage relative to cost of living, researchers at Self Financial calculated the cost-of-living adjusted minimum wage in each state using minimum wage data compiled from state government websites, cost-of-living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and poverty data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The analysis found that after adjusting for the cost of living there, the Colorado minimum wage is currently worth $12.09 per hour. Out of all U.S. states, Colorado has the 8th highest cost-of-living adjusted minimum wage. According to the report, 30 states, including Colorado, have minimum wages set above the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.
The report, however, failed to notice that the upward adjustment of minimum wages in Colorado is due to voter approval of two separate ballot measures, one in 2006 and Amendment 70 in 2016. Amendment 70 increased the minimum wage, then at $8.31 per hour, by 90 cents per hour until it reached $12.00 per hour as of 2020. It is adjusted upward annually to account for cost of living increases.
The state with the lowest minimum wage: New Hampshire, at $6.81 per hour, which the Self analysis adjusted to account for the cost of living. The state with the highest minimum wage is Arkansas, at $12.99 per hour. Nine states have minimum wages set at $12 per hour or more.
The report noted that when the last federal minimum wage increase took effect in 2009, the wage was worth $9.22 per hour in 2020 dollars. This means that the real value of the current $7.25 wage is down 43% from its historical peak, down 21% since the last increase, and at one of its lowest-ever levels in recent history.
In some of the states with low minimum wages, the report said, the cost of living is low, so the federal minimum wage does not create as much pressure on household finances. In others, however, the real value of the minimum wage relative to cost of living is much lower, and low-wage workers may have a harder time getting by, according to the report.
