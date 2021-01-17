Despite claims by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies that pro-Trump rallies would be staged at state Capitols around the country, barely a handful of Trump supporters showed up at the Colorado state Capitol Sunday.
One rally, "Refuse to be Silenced," was called a "trap" by the Facebook page dedicated to recalling Gov. Jared Polis. Even the group that routinely holds rallies on Sundays at the Capitol, the Colorado Election Integrity Project, was nowhere to be seen.
Most of the afternoon, reporters and photojournalists outnumbered those who support President Trump by about five to one. A handful of counterprotesters did show up.
The most telling sign: a Denver Police swat vehicle, with about a dozen officers hanging off the side, drove by just once.
The state Capitol was buttoned up, surrounded by chain link fencing; most state buildings surrounding the Capitol were boarded up, including the Ralph Carr Justice Center.
Larry Wadall of Denver was among the handful who showed up at the Capitol on Sunday to show his support for the president, including for a run for president in 2024. "I figured there'd be more than this," he said.
Wadall said the president didn't tell supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. "We're about peace," he said.
