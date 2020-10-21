Use the sliders to see satellite images of two neighborhoods before and after the CalWood Fire burned through the area on Sunday.
CalWood Fire
Size and Location: 9,365 acres burning north of Boulder near Jamestown
Containment and response: 17% contained, 255 firefighters
Cause and start date: Oct. 17, unknown cause
Weather: Temperatures in mid 60s and winds up to 25 mph
Evacuations: Jamestown
BELOW: This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a natural color photo of the Lake of the Pines neighborhood and Allens Lake, on Sunday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 20, after the CalWood Fire burned through the area west of Longmont in Boulder County.
BELOW: This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a natural color photo of Mountain Ridge Road and Foothills Ranch Drive on Sunday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 20, after the CalWood Fire burned through the area west of Longmont in Boulder County.
