News: Nominations for the 2022 Business for the Arts Awards can be submitted until Nov. 8, with the honors to be presented at a luncheon held on March 15, 2022.
Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) has long hosted these awards to celebrate the “Innovative cross-sector partnerships, generous philanthropy, creative businesses and stellar leadership across Colorado.” The luncheon is the only statewide event honoring companies and individuals for their “Exemplary partnerships and engagement with the arts.”
The awards to be given are:
The Arts & Business Partnership Award, recognizing a company that has gone above and beyond to suport the arts and creative industries; the EY Next Wave Leadership Award, honoring an emerging professional who is leading the future of our cultural community through volunteerism, philanthropy, innovative cross-sector partnerships, and/or arts advocacy; and the PNC Bank Cultural Leadership Award, an honor bestowed on an outstanding graduate of CBCA’s Leadership Arts Program.
The John Madden Jr. Leadership Award is named for CBCA’s founding chairman and is a lifetime achievement award for an individual who has made significant contributions to advancing arts and culture in Colorado. The Volunteer Attorney Impact Award honors an attorney who has given outstanding volunteer time to CBCA’s Attorneys for the Arts program.
An independent panel will do the judging, and in December will announce the award recipients. Self-nominations are welcome, as are those made by friends, associates and/or business colleagues.
To nominate, visit cbca.org/2022-award-nomination-form/
About the organization: The CBCA was founded in 1985 and was patterned after David Rockefeller’s national Business Committee for the Arts. Ever since, the CBCA has worked to forge partnerships between businesses and the arts through year-round advocacy, research, training and arts engagement efforts. It also works to advance Denver and Colorado as a cultural hub and validates the arts as an integral part of the regional economy.
Website: cbca.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
