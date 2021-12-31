The Republican primary race for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat is about to kick into high gear, with at least six debates and candidate forums scheduled over a four-week period beginning in early January.
At last count, seven Republicans are running for the nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is seeking a third full term in next year's election.
The events will give voters a chance to take the measure of a field of candidates who are mostly unknown outside conservative and GOP circles ahead of the midterms, when Republicans hope to make up ground they've lost in Colorado in recent elections.
The schedule includes a mix of forums and debates — the latter typically feature more interaction between candidates and more pointed questions from moderators.
Declared Republican candidates running in the Senate primary include state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City; Olympian and former El Paso County GOP official Eli Bremer; real estate developer and former Fort Collins City Council member Gino Campana; construction company owner Joe O'Dea; conservative talk radio veteran Deborah Flora; former congressional candidate Peter Yu; and, nonprofit founder Juli Henry.
Earlier this week, former oil and gas executive Erik Aadland announced he was withdrawing from the Senate primary and would instead seek the nomination in the 7th Congressional District, hoping to challenge eight-term U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat.
According to candidates and sponsoring organizations, the following debates and forums are on the schedule. We'll update with additional information as it becomes available.
• Jan. 11 — Senate primary debate sponsored by Foothills Republican, 6:30-8 p.m., on the 4th floor of Denver West Building 7, 1626 Cole Blvd., in Lakewood. Tickets are $10, available online here.
• Jan 15 — Senate candidate forum sponsored by Sunrise Republican Women, 9 a.m.-noon at Palmer Ridge High School, 19255 Frontage Road in Monument. Free admission.
• Jan. 24 — Senate and gubernatorial primary debates sponsored by Stand for the Constitution, 6-9 p.m., at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., in Grand Junction. Tickets are available online for $30-$40 and seating is limited.
• Jan. 25 — Senate primary debate sponsored by the Colorado Republican Party, 6:30-8 p.m. at Colorado Christian University, 8787 W. Alameda Ave. in Lakewood. CBS Denver plans to stream the debate.
• Jan. 29 — Senate candidate forum sponsored by Longmont and Boulder Republican Women and the Boulder County GOP, time and location to be determined.
• Feb. 3 — Senate candidate forum sponsored by Republican Women of Weld, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center, 203 S. Harrison Ave. in Fort Lupton. The $30 tickets, including a buffet dinner, will go on sale in January.
Campaign deadlines and important dates are fast approaching.
Candidates for federal office close out fundraising for the fourth quarter at midnight on Dec. 31, with reports due to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31. Since more than half of the declared candidates didn't get in the primary until after the start of the fundraising period, that report could provide the first concrete measure of the campaigns' relative strengths.
Candidates who will be petitioning onto the ballot can start gathering signatures on Jan. 18, and petitions are due by March 15. The cost to petition could be steeper than ever this year, with quoted prices running upwards of $30 per signature, putting the total in the vicinity of $400,000 for statewide candidates.
Precinct caucuses will take place during the first week of March. County parties have the option of scheduling them any time between Tuesday, March 1, and Saturday, March 5. County assemblies must be completed by Saturday, March 26, and the state assemblies have to be held by Saturday, April 16. The deadline for the secretary of state's office to certify the primary ballot is Friday, April 29, and the primary election is June 28.
