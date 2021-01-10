A Republican-controlled committee voted down a bill meant to protect Coloradans from foreign laws that might infringe on the “fundamental liberties” guaranteed by U.S. federal and state constitutions. Sponsored by Fort Collins Senate Republican Vicki Marble, Senate Bill 277 was introduced quietly on Friday, March 31. It never mentions the word “sharia,” but it soon came to be known at the Capitol as the “anti-Sharia bill.”