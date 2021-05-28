It was always going to be an uphill climb for Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, the sponsor of House Bill 1295.
Bacon, a lawmaker in her first year in the legislature, is also a member of the Denver Public Schools board of education. She saw firsthand a problem that has plagued more than just her board: how school boards — and the Colorado State Board of Education — approve or reject a charter school application.
Thursday evening, the House Education Committee reviewed HB 1295, a review that took place two weeks after the bill was allegedly going to be withdrawn by its sponsor. Instead, it went down to defeat.
Under current law, the state Board of Education has the authority, and exercises it, to force a school board to accept a charter school's application, even when the school board believes the charter is not in the best interest of the district.
HB 1295 would create a "rebuttable presumption" that a local school board can use to reject a new charter school application, based on the district's long-term planning and/or the impact on enrollment.
Currently, charter schools apply to a local school board for authorization. If the school board denies the application, the charter can appeal to the state board of education. The state board can deny the application or refer it back to the school board.
If the school board denies the application a second time, and the charter school goes through a second appeal with the state board, that body can order the school board to accept the charter school if they believe it is in the "best interest of the child" in that district.
That happened in Jefferson County in 2017. After several years of a pro-charter board, voters recalled three school board members and elected replacements with a different take.
The first application post-election was from a preK-8 Montessori school with ties to a member of the board of the Walton Foundation. The application submitted to the school board was riddled with grammatical and spelling errors — which a district accountability committee called embarrassing — and the application caused school board members to question its financial viability. That was because the school would have been over-reliant on grants and pre-K and kindergarten tuition for its survival as it did not have enough commitments from prospective students to be viable. This application was before the state made kindergarten free for all students.
Part of the board's objections was because it had been bailing out other charter schools in the district with loans when they didn't make enrollment projections, even though the loans were eventually paid back.
However, after the Jeffco board rejected the application, the charter board appealed the decision to the state board, which ordered Jeffco to revisit the application. Jeffco rejected the application a second time, and the Montessori board was prepared to head to the state board, which could force Jeffco to accept the application, before the two boards negotiated over enrollment numbers and the school opened in the fall of 2017.
The school, which projected 270 students, has not come close to those numbers; its best, according to CDE data, was in the 2019-20 year, when 210 students enrolled. It lost a quarter of its enrollment in the pandemic the following year, well above the district average of around 6%.
HB 1295 would affect only new charter applications, not existing charter school renewals, based on an amendment Bacon offered. HB 1295 also would not change the state board of education's authority over charter school appeals.
But a strange thing happened on the way to Thursday evening's hearing.
HB 1295 was initially scheduled for its first hearing in the House Education Committee on May 13. But a legislative staffer announced at the beginning of the hearing that the bill was going to be postponed indefinitely and everyone should go home. It's not known who told the staffer that, and as it turns out, it wasn't accurate. Howls of outrage followed, mostly from bill opponents. The hearing was postponed.
In the meantime, Bacon told Colorado Politics she intended to kill the bill.
Thursday evening, Bacon did not say anything to the committee or the witnesses that she intended to kill the bill, and the hearing was on.
It began with objections from Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Colorado Springs, about how the hearing would proceed, given that 75 people had signed up for the May 13 hearing and about a third of that number planned to testify on Thursday. Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley, who chaired the hearing, said she was sorry for the public's frustration and confusion over what had happened.
A district school board has the responsibility to all students, unlike a charter board, which has a responsibility only to its own students, Bacon began.
"We are in a place where we are now questioning our ability ... to ensure that all schools equitably serve all students," she said
Bacon was peppered with questions for more than an hour by committee Republicans, such as from Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton. His concern was that the school board controls what goes into a long-term plan, which he called biased. It's like allowing one side to set the rules, appealed by the other side, with the judge required to use the arguments of the side that sets the rules, he said.
Bacon responded that it might be unfair to say that people who are locally elected to make decisions shouldn't be trusted to do that. Districts have to have a plan in place if that's used as a reason for denial, she said.
Attorney Kathleen Gebhardt of Boulder said the bill is not about trying to punish districts or figure out which districts are not friendly to charter schools. State law already allows the state to remove charter authority from districts that show disfavor to charter schools, and that has been exercised in several cases, she said. Choice should be a value along with other values, not the only one, she said.
Kathy Plomer, representing the Colorado Association of School Boards, referred to the opposition point that no new charter schools would be approved should the bill pass. School boards are accountable for the decisions they make, she told the committee. The state board standard now is too subjective, and the belief that choice of any kind is the overriding best interest wins the day for board members, she said.
"I trust that local boards have the ability to access potential opportunities and risks" better than the state board of education, especially for decisions with long-term effects on the community, said Michael Reed, vice president of Denver NAACP and a DPS graduate.
Jen Walmer of Democrats for Education Reform Colorado testified against the bill. DFER, which was founded by New York hedge fund managers to advance charter schools and oppose teacher unions, is also a major funder of Democratic candidates for school boards and for the General Assembly, with more than $10.3 million in contributions over the past decade.
HB 1295 seeks to dilute community-based power by moving it into the hands of local school board members, Walmer said.
"We feel strongly the Charter School Act was put in place to balance power," she said.
She added that the state board of education, which is also elected, is a safeguard against local board overreach, and the claim that too many local school decisions end up at the state board or that their decisions are arbitrary is false. DPS, which she said once was considered a "quality authorizer," has had 75 charter applications since 2007, with only 30 approved. Only 2 were appealed to the state board, she said.
The committee also heard from charter school parents and operators. Marissa Walters, president of the board of the Downtown Denver Expeditionary School, and who has a child in the school, said charter schools engage students, foster new ideas and offer diverse models of education. Her children have had experiences unlike anything she ever experienced in a regular public school. When education models are built by and for community, we allow each child's genius to flourish, she said.
Danielle Rash-Walker, a resident of Bacon's district, said HB 1295 prioritizes district finances, enrollment and strategic plans over children and called it a disconnect. Her community faced a hard fight with the DPS board to open a feeder high school, DSST Elevate, despite it being a top performing middle school, one that serves students of color and those on free and reduced lunch. The decision, she said, left 300 children in limbo. Rash-Walker characterized the bill as a power grab by school boards.
Bacon offered a strike-below amendment at the hearing's end, rewriting the bill to exclude the district's financial condition. A second amendment allowed for denials for a charter that limits enrollment based on equity issues, including race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and/or for students with disabilities. Larson called the amendment redundant since he believed those issues are already in state law.
But Bacon said the standard of review is still only best interest of the child, which isn't defined in guidelines. In Boulder, not one of the top four charter schools has a child on an individualized education plan, which is for students with disabilities. The committee also heard from the ARC of Colorado, which said charter schools have lacked access for students on IEPs. The bill drafter, Julie Pelegrin, said the section of statute that Larson referred to says charters are subject to federal law dealing with those issues. But there are additional criteria listed in the amendment, she said, such as English language learners or low-income students, which are not in state statute.
Both amendments passed.
But that was the end of the line for HB 1295. Two Democrats, Reps. Dafna Michaelson Jenet of Aurora and Barbara McLachlan of Durango, voted against.
"It breaks my heart to vote against one of your passions," she told Bacon. "We have to remember: one size never fits all."
McLachlan said her community has a great relationship with its charter schools. Different, but the same, and they all take care of kids, she said. Charter schools can be really good, although not every school is perfect. While Bacon showed the problem, and there is a problem, but she said she isn't sure the bill addresses the problem.
McLachlan said she does not believe the bill is anti-charter, and that some of those who testified didn't seem to have read the bill and relied only on what they were told to say.
With those two no votes from Democrats, the bill lost on a 4-5 vote.
State GOP Party Chair Kristi Burton Brown said in a statement after the hearing that as a mom of two elementary school-age children, "the fight for better education and support for schools in our state is personal to me. Sadly, this Democrat legislation was soley [sic] aimed at taking much needed options away from students in districts across Colorado. I'm proud to lead the only Party in our state that believes that no child should be stuck in an underperforming school."
