House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office.
McKean was running for his fourth term in the House.
Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized by the family.
"Hugh was fiercely passionate about two things in his extraordinary life; serving the great state of Colorado and spending time with his family, whom he adored — Aiden McKean, 21, Hanna McKean, 23, and his dearest partner and friend Amy Parks," according to the statement.
"Hugh spoke about Coloradans not in the abstract but as real living people with jobs, loves, and real-life successes and problems. Families facing hardships were not faceless pie graphs on a page to Hugh. He saw the faces of his own children, of his parents, long-time neighbors, and of Coloradans that he would always call friends.
Public service wasn’t a 9-to-5 job for Hugh; he lived life believing good enough would never be enough for those who would live with the consequences of bad government."
McKean began his public service in 2009 when he was elected to the Loveland City Council. He then was elected to represent Colorado House District 51 in 2016. McKean "was elected Leader of the Colorado House Republican Caucus in 2020 and has propelled it towards both legislative and electoral successes during a transformative period in the body’s recent history," the statement said.
An autopsy is in progress, according to the House GOP, which is expected to shed light on the cause of death. Sources said McKean was complaining of chest pain Saturday and had called a friend late Saturday night, but by the time she reached his home, he was gone.
Colorado GOP Chair Kristi Burton Brown said in a statement "Dave and I are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was a friend, a Republican leader, and a good man who worked for a better life for families all across Colorado.
"Whenever I saw him or spoke to him, he had an encouraging word and was ready to lift others up. Whenever I think of Hugh McKean, I’ll think of his smile and his positive outlook on life. One of the best memories I have of him is when I visited his office at the Capitol with my kids. In the middle of a busy legislative session, he still took the time to show my kids around his office, explain his science displays to them, and invest — even for a few minutes — in their lives. That was the Hugh McKean behind the political scene – a man who loved others and was happy to invest in them.
"I’ll miss my friend, and my family will be praying for his loved ones.”
Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, in a statement, said "Emily and I are shocked and heartbroken by the passing of Minority Leader Hugh McKean. We will miss his kindness, the joy that he brought to the capitol every day, and the care that he showed every person he ever met. Hugh was the very definition of a statesman — a genuinely nice guy who always wanted the best for our state and his constituents. His integrity and the deep respect with which he treated every member of the House were a model for every lawmaker he worked with. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Democratic Caucus are with Leader McKean’s family and loved ones."
Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, added "Heather and I join our entire caucus and every Coloradan in mourning the sudden passing of my friend and colleague Leader McKean. Hugh worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents and cared deeply about our state and our future. In our roles as Majority and Minority Leader, we worked closely together every day, with a shared commitment to doing the people’s work. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his loved ones and the House Republican Caucus."
Senate GOP Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley, said "we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rep. Hugh McKean. Hugh was a leader, a friend, and a good man. He never made politics personal, but instead always greeted everyone with a warm smile and an open hand. With his sincere nature and honest approach, he taught everyone what it means to be a statesman. His passion for his family, his community, and the state of Colorado were exemplary. We are praying for his family and offer them our deepest condolences and any support we can give. We will miss Hugh McKean greatly.”
Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, said in a statement "we are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Minority Leader McKean, who was an incredibly kind man, a loving father, and a dedicated public servant. He had a huge heart and effortlessly used humor to break down barriers for the purpose of advancing constructive problem solving. Hugh led his caucus with courage and conviction, and was a constant advocate for what he believed in. He was a staunch advocate for children with disabilities and his work to engage Colorado’s young people in the political process will continue to serve as an example for us all. We are grateful for Minority Leader McKean’s service and his friendship. The state of Colorado is a better place because of Hugh, and we’re lucky to have had him in our lives. We will be keeping his entire family in our thoughts.”
Gov. Jared Polis added “I am devastated to hear of Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s sudden passing. A family man and a true public servant, Minority Leader McKean had a knack for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh, and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan. As a dad myself, I can't imagine the pain his children and family are feeling at this difficult time. We are sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come."
McKean was a contractor in Loveland, beginning in 1994. He was a graduate of Colorado State University.
He was chosen as minority leader two years ago after the 2020 election, when Republicans were at a 41-24 disadvantage. His tenure as minority leader was not always smooth sailing, often battling with the right wing of his caucus.
He was attacked from that wing earlier this year, with a primary challenge from the former communications director, Austin Hein, who served under McKean's predecessor, Rep. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock. However, McKean handily won the June primary and was expected to win his fourth term on Nov. 8.
Among his talents: chili making, winning the House chili contest two years in a row.
McKean was a Quaker and that often set the tone for how he ran caucus business, refusing to publicly chastise lawmakers who misbehaved.
McKean's focus was on small business and water. He co-sponsored House Bill 1248 in 2017, which made $90 million in loans available for the Chimney Hollow Reservoir, part of the Windy Gap Firming Project, a diversion off the Colorado River near Granby, to help supply Boulder, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland.
"I am literally devastated," said Fort Collins Mayor Jeni James Arndt, a Democrat who served in the House.
"We sat next to each other on the Republican side of the House" at his request. "I picked up my stuff and moved, despite some pushback from her caucus chair but Arndt was firm.
"We talked every week," even after she was elected mayor. "I loved Hugh McKean."
Arndt recalled the debate and final vote on the repeal of the death penalty. "We were on opposite sides of that issue. When it came time to vote, we didn't look at each other. We didn't want to make it personal. We weren't going to let even an emotional, contentious vote get in the way of that." After it was over, "we linked arms" and went off a business committee meeting.
"It is a big loss for Colorado."
Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, noted in a tweet Sunday that McKean had a "special place in his heart" for special needs kids.
Hugh was a good, kind, and loving man. He showed a great deal of kindness in his interactions with others, including those of us across the aisle. He had a special place in his heart for special needs kids and always sent kind words to others when they were struggling.— Rep. Chris Kennedy (@Kennedy4CO) October 30, 2022
It was personal.
McKean often said his best friend was a young man named Kolton, who visited him at the state Capitol.
