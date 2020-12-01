Rep. Leslie Herod will remain the chair of the Colorado Black Democratic Legislative Caucus next session, as the bloc added its first and the Colorado General Assembly's first Muslim member, Rep.-elect Iman Jodeh of Aurora.
Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora was re-elected as vice chair, and Rep. Dominique Jackson
of Aurora was elected as secretary of the nine-member caucus.
Herod said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve again.
“I look forward to continuing to lead our charge of fiercely advocating for, and representing, our Black communities here in Colorado," she said in a statement. "Together, our Black Caucus will continue to be a force to reckon with in the Capitol.
“We’ve seen the numbers and we’ve heard the stories. The Black community in Colorado needs equitable relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, immediately. Additionally, we must address the systemic inequities that have only been exacerbated by this deadly pandemic. Together, we can create a Colorado that works for all of us.”
Besides Jodeh, the caucus will also welcome Rep.-elect Jennifer Bacon of Denver and Rep.-elect Naquetta Ricks of Aurora.
Jodeh was elected last month to represent House District 41.
“I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and examining critical issues facing our communities and state,” Fields stated Tuesday.
The caucus said Jodeh will bring a "unique voice shared by a large portion of Colorado’s Black community." She will be a full voting member.
“What the Democratic Black Caucus has done here is momentous and I’m proud to be invited to join a caucus that prioritizes democratic values, inclusivity, diversity, equity, and justice,” Jodeh said in the press release. “While no two experiences of oppression are the same, like my Black siblings, I have experienced segregation, oppression, and generational trauma because of my identity as a Palestinian-American, Muslim, woman of color.
"And like my Black siblings, while I fight for equity and justice, I know my lived experience has made me stronger. As historical inequities continue to breed injustice and hardship for Black people in Colorado, Aurora and HD41, the responsibility and honor of being a member of this historic caucus and joining in the fight with these incredible legislators is mighty, but I am ready to get to work righting past wrongs and improving life for people of color in our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.