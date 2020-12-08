Seven hard-right members of the House GOP have requested a special committee investigate Dominion Voting Systems, but the idea was immediately rejected as a "dangerous stunt" intended to undermine citizen trust in elections by Speaker of the House KC Becker.
The letter sent to Becker on Monday didn't cite a single allegation of wrongdoing or other concerns with Dominion's voting machines. Numerous elections officials in several states have debunked claims that Dominion voting machines switched votes . Former Denver elections chief Amber Reynolds called the claims "conspiracy-crazy." The conspiracy theories have led to death threats against Dominion employees.
"Recent nationwide reports [which the letter didn't identify] and calls from our constituents have cast doubt on the integrity and security of voting systems," the House GOP letter said. "At the center of those reports are unanswered questions surrounding the voting systems and software developed by Dominion Voting Systems headquartered here in Denver."
The letter didn't say just what kinds of questions are being raised.
The seven lawmakers on the letter are House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock, House Assistant Minority Leader Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, Reps. Kim Ransom of Littleton, Perry Buck of Windsor, Steve Humphrey of Ault; and Dave Williams and Shane Sandridge, both of Colorado Springs. Rep.-elect Ron Hanks of Penrose, who was asked to leave the House last week for disruptive behavior during third reading of bills, also was a signatory.
Dr. Eric Coomer, security chief for Dominion, lives in Hanks' House District 60. Conspiracy theories involving Dominion have prompted death threats against Coomer, who is now in hiding, according to several media reports.
No evidence of any problems with Dominion Voting Systems, which is based in Denver, has ever been documented, either in Colorado, where 62 out of 64 counties use Dominion machines, or nationwide.
The letter is also in contrast to the position of the state party's leader. Colorado GOP Chair and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck last week held an online town hall with three Republican county clerks to reassure Republicans that the state's election system is secure. For those statements, Buck, one of the staunchest defenders of the president, was called a "never Trumper" and a "RINO" (Republican in Name Only).
Colorado "runs among the safest and most secure elections in the country, and the results of the election are beyond doubt," Becker said in a statement. "We have robust audits in place after each election to verify that ballots match the machine count, and Dominion was selected by a bipartisan committee. While it is disappointing to see a few fringe members of the minority traffic in debunked conspiracy theories, it isn't surprising given their steadfast allegiance to President Trump and his continued efforts to undermine our democracy.
"Colorado, as we always have, will investigate any legitimate reports of voter fraud, but this request is nothing more than a dangerous stunt aimed at eroding trust in our elections," Becker said.
Betsy Hart, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Jena Griswold, added that “the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has the utmost confidence in the integrity of Colorado’s elections. Colorado is considered the safest state in which to cast a ballot. The dedicated elections officials in our state take tremendous pride in having conducted a safe, secure and transparent election. The voting equipment used in our elections was not only selected by a bipartisan committee through a competitive process, it also meets certification standards as determined by the Election Assistance Commission. Further, system updates are tested by a federally accredited Voting Systems Test Lab and reviewed by Colorado Department of State (CDOS) staff prior to being approved for use in Colorado, and are again acceptance tested by the county when updates are installed on the equipment by CDOS staff. County staff and bipartisan judges also conduct Logic and Accuracy testing prior to each election."
Colorado already conducts audits of its election results, going back to 2017. Then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a Republican, initiated risk-limiting audits that compare paper ballots to the machine result. He defended Dominion in a Nov. 17 post on Facebook.
"Since its adoption, Dominion machines have been tested in 62 Colorado counties at least 807 times. They have passed every test," Williams wrote.
