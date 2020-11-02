Despite a pandemic, an economic recession and the worst wildfires in state history, the operations of state government — and its spending — must go on. Gov. Jared Polis Monday released his proposal for the state's 2021-22 budget, including record investment in state reserves and restoring funds cut in the 2020-21 budget to K-12 education.
Polis centered his budget proposal around three themes: restoring major reductions made in the 2020-21 budget, an economic stimulus package and saving for the future.
"We still have a statutory duty to submit a balanced budget" on the first Monday of November, Polis pointed out during a Monday news conference. This budget is not just about getting Colorado back where it was before the pandemic; that wasn't good enough, he said. "It's about taking this challenging time to utilize lessons learned" and position the state for the future.
But just how much of that budget proposal will remain intact depends on the decisions of the Joint Budget Committee, which writes the state budget, as well as any future relief provided by Congress.
And the budget isn't all rosy; it still contains $421.8 million, including $271.8 million in general funds, in projected cuts to various state agencies, through reducing underutilized resources, reallocating spending to alternative funding sources, such as federal or cash funds, and consolidation for budget efficiency.
Polis' proposal is for $35.4 billion in total funds, $2.9 billion more than the 2020-21 budget. that includes a 20% increase in general funds, from $11.3 billion to $13.6 billion.
Major spending includes increasing per pupil funding by $902 per student, which could reduce the Budget Stabilization Factor — the debt owed to K-12 for the past decade — from $1.16 billion to $572 million. That's roughly where the BS factor was prior to the budget cuts handed out in the 2020-21 budget.
Polis also proposed restoring the cuts made to higher education, among the largest cuts in the 2020-21 budget. That's a boost of $494 million, putting the funding at $852 million total. Financial aid also would be restored to 2019-20 levels, although not with the $5 million in merit aid cut in the 2020-21 budget. The proposal includes a cap of 3% on tuition increases.
A $250 million payment to help shore up the Public Employees Retirement Association state pension plan would also restart under Polis' budget submission, as well as investments in "high-need capital projects" and additional caseloads in Medicaid and human services.
Polis proposes $1.28 billion in economic stimulus and recovery. That includes $220 million in "shovel ready public works and infrastructure projects," mostly for the department of transportation and parks improvements. Another $160 million would go toward broadband investments, including telehealth and education; $78 million for wildfire response, $106 million for small businesses — mostly direct aid grants to restaurants and bars — hit hard by capacity restrictions imposed by the state and local governments, and $168 million announced last week, at $375 per person, for low-and middle income earners who lost jobs due to the pandemic.
He hinted that $200 million allocated for response to the pandemic could be repurposed into economic stimulus or the reserve if Congress "gets its act together" to fund a national health response.
Polis suggests an additional $200 million to be spent by the General Assembly for "one-time stimulus legislative priorities." The economic investment also includes $50 million for housing eviction prevention and direct benefits for individuals who are not eligible for other assistance. That could include undocumented immigrants who are not eligible for federal assistance, Polis said.
One of the largest investments from the budget: $900 million to the state's general fund reserve, which was reduced to $32 million with the cuts in the 2020-21 budget. At $1.26 billion, it would put the reserve at 10% of state spending, the largest reserve in 35 years. According to the proposal, that reserve would be a hedge against a projected deficit in the 2022-23 fiscal year. "This recession will put pressure on our budgets for years to come," the governor noted.
The state's growing pandemic was also on the governor's mind Monday. "We are seeing very alarming trends," with the last three days in a row showing new cases top 2,500 per day. Six weeks ago, it was around 400 new cases a day, Polis noted. "We're reached an alarming inflection point," one that will overwhelm hospital capacity in a matter of weeks.
The pandemic also plays a role in the budget situation, Polis added. Colorado's economic strength depends on the the state's strength in managing the pandemic.
Democrats on the Joint Budget Committee largely praised Polis' vision, but with caveats. JBC Chair Rep. Daneya Esgar, a Pueblo Democrat, while supportive of Polis' support for hardworking Coloradans, small businesses and students, said she is "still cautious, as we await the results of ballot initiatives and two additional economic forecasts before the budget is finalized, but the goal is right on, helping people."
Polis, however, said he does not believe the ballot measures -- specifically, Proposition 116, which lowers the state income tax from 4.63% to 4.5%, or Amendment B, which repeals the Gallagher property-tax amendment -- would have a substantial impact on the budget were they to pass Tuesday.
Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, said Monday that the state's largest teachers union is "cautiously optimistic about the Governor’s budget proposal for the 2021-22 fiscal year. His proposal to prioritize K-12 education by adding $811 million back into public education funding, bringing the overall budget stabilization factor back to pre-COVID levels at $572 million, is a good first step in recovering precious funding for Colorado students and educators."
However, "cautious optimism gives way to the stark reality, however, that voters must vote to defeat Propositions 116 and 117 and pass Amendment B and Proposition EE. We know that the forecast for next year won’t likely be as good, so it is imperative that Colorado voters prioritize public education funding in tomorrow’s election."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.