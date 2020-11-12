Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday amended his executive order dealing with the Attorney General’s investigation of the death of Elijah McClain of Aurora.
The executive order previously read that Attorney General Phil Weiser could take all necessary actions to investigate “any potential criminal activity by law enforcement officers or any other individuals that caused the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado in August 2019.”
That language has been replaced. It now reads that Weiser can investigate “offenses arising from the August 24, 2019 encounter with Elijah McClain and/or his subsequent death, and, if deemed necessary, prosecute any persons for such offenses.”
The difference: leaving out mention of criminal activity by law enforcement.
Elijah McClain of Aurora died on August 30, 2019. He was a 23-year old Black massage therapist, headed home the evening of August 24. McClain was stopped by police after a caller reported a suspicious man. He was stopped by three Aurora police officers, slammed into a wall and placed in a chokehold. Paramedics called to the scene administered ketamine, reportedly in a dose twice the amount required for a man of his small size. He suffered a heart attack, was pronounced brain dead three days later and was removed from life support six days after the encounter with the police.
Since his death, at least five investigations have been launched,] by the state, the city of Aurora, the Aurora Police Department, and a combined investigation among the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado and the local branch of the FBI. Weiser has launched a second investigation, into the practices of the Aurora police department. One of the three officers involved in the death — Jason Rosenblatt — has been fired because he responded "ha ha" to a photo sent by three other police officers that mocked McClain's death. He is now suing the city over that dismissal.
McClain's death became part of the protests over the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis, protests over racial injustice and the deaths of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement officers. The family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Aurora. Aurora City Council has put a temporary ban on paramedics' use of ketamine while it reviews the safety of the drug.
Attorney General spokesman Lawrence Pacheco, when asked about the significance of the changes in the executive order, said the order “provides clarification of the Department of Law’s authority to investigate and prosecute any crimes related to this case. The investigation continues and it will be thorough, guided by the facts, and work to build public trust in the criminal justice system. The Attorney General’s Office has no further comment at this time.”
McClain family attorney Mari Newman views the changes in Polis’ Tuesday executive order from two lenses. The first, and more optimistic, is that potential charges could involve more than just the law enforcement officers directly involved in McClain’s death.
“There are all kinds of criminal offenses,” Newman told Colorado Politics. She said that includes officers and paramedics engaged in the death, “tampering with evidence, body cams (which were reportedly knocked off the officers and did not record the incident), perjured statements, and a failure to intervene to stop other officers and medics from killing Elijah.”
All kinds of different charges should be brought, Newman said, and that she hopes it’s a combination of all involved.
“My hope is that it’s making explicit that investigation and prosecution includes not just the hands-on officers, it includes all the officers, Aurora medical professionals involved and that it opens an opportunity for charges in addition to murder charges.”
But experience is also a guide, and that’s where Newman’s pessimism comes from.
She cited the recent grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor of Louisville, who was shot to death by police sitting in her own living room. The grand jury failed to indict the police officer accused of shooting Taylor on homicide charges, an option jurors later said they weren’t given. Instead, they charged him with “wanton endangerment” for shooting blindly into her apartment, bullets that flew into a neighboring apartment where a pregnant woman was living. The charges are related to the endangerment of that neighbor, not for killing Taylor.
“My fear is that you look at prosecutorial decisions like Breonna Taylor that fails to address the murder and [instead] prosecutes on a charge that at most is a hand slap,” Newman said.
“The last thing we want to see is symbolic charges that effectively condone law enforcement murdering with impunity.”
Newman said she wants Weiser’s office to demonstrate its commitment to holding law enforcement and the paramedics accountable, to include tampering with evidence and perjury. But she also fears that those kinds of charges could be the only prosecution and in lieu of a prosecution for McClain’s murder.
“It could go either way,” she said.
