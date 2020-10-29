If you’ve grown up in Colorado or been in the state for more than 20 years, the story of the mountain pine bark beetle eating up Colorado forests is not new.
The beetles, the size of a grain of rice, and which live on ponderosa and lodgepole pines, are native to Colorado, as are the spruce beetles now eating up spruce that live in higher elevations.
But that doesn't make them the enemy; beetles are a natural part of the ecosystem, according to Dan West, Colorado’s state entomologist who works out of the Colorado State Forest Service at Colorado State University. They are the sanitizers of the forest, and when they’re in endemic levels, they clean up trees with root disease and other illnesses, then recycle the nutrients.
“We want them here. You can’t get rid of them,” West said.
But the lack of the kind of cold weather that would keep the beetles in check — around 30 to 35 degrees below zero — doesn't happen at the elevations where the beetles are most active anymore, which is the heart of the problem.
The beetle kill started in the area where the East Troublesome fire is now burning. Those trees have been waiting 25 years to burn. And, according to West, some of those trees could burn for 1,000 hours. That’s 41.67 days, or nearly six weeks.
There are 4.1 million acres of ponderosa and lodgepole pine in Colorado, and 81% of those trees are affected by bark beetles. That’s about 3.3 million acres, just for the mountain pine beetle. Add to that about 1.5 million acres of Engleman spruce (also known as mountain spruce) that have been affected by the spruce beetle in the past 20 years.
A Sept. 21, 2020, map from the US Forest Service shows the mortality of trees in Rocky Mountain National Park, with the biggest area of dead trees in the path taken by the East Troublesome Fire less than a month later.
West, who holds a doctorate in bark beetles from CSU, explained how the beetles got out of control, and why East Troublesome in particular will be tricky to extinguish.
Beetles love tree carbohydrates, which grow just under the tree’s bark. “If you’re an insect, that’s the layer you want,” West explained. The beetles especially like big, thick trees, and as the forests age and the forest structure becomes larger, there are more carbs to attract the beetles.
The trees protect themselves with resin ducts, which West likened to garden hoses: Imagine a bunch of garden hoses filled with resin, which is toxic to beetles, and protects the layer of tree growth because the insect has to get through that layer of resin to get to the carbs.
In drought years, it’s harder for the trees to keep those hoses full of resin, and then bark beetles chew right through the hose.
Once the beetle is under the bark, it can lay eggs, which hatch and, once mature, fly to a nearby tree.
In drought years, beetles can build up populations quickly, and the more drought, the less the trees can defend against the beetles.
In the early 2000s, and the worst-ever drought in Colorado in 2002, that’s what happened, West said.
He explained that trees are concerned about drought, and try to preserve themselves in drought years. That means shutting down their fine "feeder roots" in order to stave off water loss. It takes a couple of years to build up that extensive root system after a drought. And they can’t capture all of the water needed to repair that system in just one good water year, West explained.
In years where Colorado has oscillated between wet and dry, trees don’t get the chance for a consistent pattern that would allow them to build up their defenses against the beetle.
As a result, trees “never get to live their best life and fully stop worrying about water loss and focus on defenses and growth,” West said. Instead, the tree says, “Do I have enough water and how much growth can I put on versus how much I can defend?”
When a bark beetle infestation occurs, it changes the fuel arrangement in a forest. That’s above-ground vegetation, needles, and the forest canopy, West explained. In an outbreak, the tree’s needles drop to the forest floor, creating more fuel.
If a wildland fire occurs in the year or two after an outbreak, the fire will stay on the forest floor and burn through that “fine, flashy fuel” relatively quickly. West calls that on- hour and 10-hour fuels.
But with 15 to 25 years past the outbreaks, those forests are full of beetle-kill trees, impacted by fungi and weather events. Many trees fall over, and that creates what West calls 1,000-hour fuels.
With more people moving into forest areas — that wildland-urban interface — fires have to be put out as soon as possible. Those fires aren’t being allowed the kind of burning that could clean up the beetle kill. “We end up with homogenous, large trees, susceptible to bark beetles, and that get older with time," West said.
Some of that is due to a US Forest Service rule, dating back to the 1930s, that said put out a fire by 10 a.m. or by 10 a.m. the next day. “We’ve been highly effective at putting fires out, we throw tremendous resources at these fires,” West said. Small fires that could go out by themselves add age and structural diversity to the forest. But when the 10 a.m. rule was implemented, it produced a “monoculture of forest resources” with trees aging over time and getting bigger and thicker, the kind the beetles love.
“We set the stage ourselves,” West said. “We eliminated our insurance by eliminating these disturbance events,” either fires or beetles. Now what’s left "is to either treat the areas we can in a reactionary way, or be proactive on the very few acres that can be reached."
That refers to the topography of the land on which the trees reside. Firefighters are unable to get equipment up to slopes above 30%, and that kind of slope also makes it impossible to harvest or do any kind of forest management, West said. Some estimates say only about 18% of the forest can be managed because of steep slopes and lack of roads. “We are tied by what we can truly manage,” West said.
There’s also the problem of what to do with those trees. There’s no market for them and only one timber mill in the state, in Montrose, and sending those trees to Montrose isn’t financially feasible, he said.
West calls it something of a societal challenge: what's needed is a tremendous amount of money to treat the areas with beetle infestations, and the state has neither the industry nor the infrastructure to do it.
The choice has been made to protect people and property in wildland fires, and to extinguish those fires as quickly as possible. What that has left Colorado with are the greatest bark beetle events in history as well as the greatest fires in history. They go hand in hand, West said.
“We affect what we can. We try to target our work to landowners” in areas that are high risk for bark beetles or wildland fires, and how to make the forest around them more resistant.
Year after year “we continue to not put the money where our mouth is” in addressing these problems, West said.
The beetles will ravage those resources, he predicted, and will leave a much thicker forest floor, which means fires will burn hotter [and longer] once those big trees fall.
