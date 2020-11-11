An occasional series of conversations with experts on the science and policies regarding fires.
Last month, Dan Gibbs, whose day job is as executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, got up close and personal with the Cameron Peak fire as it raged through more than 200,000 acres of the Arapaho-Roosevelt national forests near Glen Haven.
There were times when he stood a foot away from the flames.
But he wasn’t there to monitor what the fires would do to watersheds. Gibbs was there as a Type 2 Certified Wildland firefighter, a volunteer job he’s held since 2007. He’s been on the front lines of the recent fires, both at Cameron Peak and in August at the Grizzly Creek fire near Glenwood Springs.
What does a firefighter think of, so close to the flames that can turn in a second from the winds?
How to get out.
It’s part of the training, Gibbs explained. It’s physical labor, all day long, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. many days. He likened it to doing Crossfit for 16 hours straight. “You’re digging fire lines with tools with names like Pulaskis, chainsaws and rabbits,” he said.
One of the main jobs is to clear fuels — that’s anything flammable, such as brush and trees — away from the homes they were trying to save.
If the fire was approaching a house, they would go right up to the fire line and dig trenches and clear vegetation. Homes with a defensible space have a fighting chance, Gibbs said.
Many of the homes are heated with propane tanks, and they would spray the tanks with foam to prevent them from exploding. They didn’t win them all. Once, when they were spray-foaming a tank, they heard a large boom. It was the tank at the house next to them.
Cameron Peak was unique, Gibbs said. The winds would gust up to 50 or 60 miles per hour, which not only would blow someone over, but create uncertainty that can be life-threatening to firefighters.
“We’re constantly thinking, how do I get out of here?” Gibbs said. At one home, fire burned one side of the property, and while they saved the house, the fire went from the northside to the south, and that’s where the propane tank was. There was just one way out, on the driveway, with fire on both sides of it.
In those situations, there are a lot of “snags” — trees coming down — and firefighters worry that a snag would come down on that road and block their only escape route.
“That’s the reality of a lot of fire situations,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs went through the Colorado Wildland Fire and Incident Academy in 2007. Minimum qualifications include a “red card,” a federal credential that allows a firefighter to go on federal lands. Everything has a credential, even the equipment, he said.
The fires he’s fought in 2020 have largely been on federal lands. Gibbs is on both the state and federal call-up system. When they call, he goes. He’s not part of a regular crew, but gets plugged in with teams when he shows up to a staging area.
It’s not a job that you go home from at the end of the day. Firefighters stay on site, often sleeping on the ground near the areas that they had just extinguished. One night they slept in an area where the fuels had burned away, Gibbs said. The fire was still all around them but they were in a safe zone. “At night, the skies looked like the Fourth of July,” he said.
He was also the oldest member of the crew he was on at Cameron Peak. "This is a young person’s sport," he said.
On his Facebook page in late October, Gibbs said the week was “unsettling, exhilarating and emotionally draining to say the least ... This was perhaps one of my most intense deployments as our team was directly attacking the fire by digging fire lines, engaging in structure protection and building defensible space.”
Gibbs added that the “persistent high winds and intense smoke were some of the worst I have ever encountered and many of my teammates agreed.
“I can't say enough about my team on the Cameron Peak Fire and all the wildland firefighters who are at this very moment risking their lives to save homes and our communities. Many I served with had no health insurance or were from seasoned out hotshot crews. We must explore ways to give these men and women the resources they need to be as safe and effective as possible and explore making these positions permanent because fire season is now no longer seasonal.”
Now that the fires are approaching containment — Cameron Peak is now at 92% containment, according to InciWeb, the federal incident information system — Gibbs has gone back to his day job, which will involve the aftermath.
Among DNR’s first tasks is to protect rivers and other natural resources from the fire impacts.
Fires like Cameron Peak and Grizzly Creek, which ran alongside the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon, have huge impacts on water supplies, Gibbs explained. A grant program from DNR's Colorado Water Conservation Board will deal with watershed restoration and flood mitigation. (A watershed is a surface area from which runoff from rainfall drains to a common point, ranging in size from streams to lakes, rivers and oceans. Virtually all lands are technically part of a watershed.) That program is designed to help affected communities develop planning and engineering strategies to mitigate flood and debris flow risks post-fire.
Another DNR-managed program: mitigation grants, which help pay to create defensible space around buildings and infrastructure, including water supplies. Grant funds supported by DNR also provide forest restoration.
CWCB also has a tool known as FACE, short for "future avoided cost explorer" — to help educate counties and local governments on the potential future costs of wildfires, floods, and drought as the climate changes and Colorado's population grows, to encourage long-term, resilient planning.
Another challenge is breaking down "silos" that exist between federal, state, tribal agencies and private landowners in dealing with the aftermath of wildfires and how to deal with them in the future. Gibbs said fires don’t know the difference between those kinds of landscapes. He believes there is better collaboration on wildfire issues, due in part to a “shared stewardship” memorandum of understanding between the state and the U.S. Forest Service, signed in October, 2019.
Part of that MOU will involve creating a map inventory. “We don't know exactly” what counties are doing about forest thinning on their open space, or what the feds, state and tribal lands have done, he said. “No one has ever coordinated a mapping exercise.” That map will identify the gaps and where the partners can get the most bang for the buck through collaboration. Restoration and mitigation efforts are something of a patchwork quilt right now, Gibbs said. The MOU will help everyone figure out what to collaborate on.
The other issue for DNR is climate change. Gibbs pointed out that the 20 largest fires in Colorado have all happened in the last 20 years. Temperatures are climbing, and on average are higher than during the 1930s dust bowl. Then there’s drought. The entire state is in drought, and 74% is in D3 and D4 drought, the worst drought conditions.
Angela Boag, DNR’s policy advisor on climate change and forest management, said what’s on her mind is the implications fires have both for wildlife and forests. Fires cause reductions in streamflows in summer and fall, and that affects wildlife and fish habitats.
That means working with researchers in the division of parks and wildlife to see how wildlife adapt to climate change.
"Climate change amplifies the problems we already have,” Boag said. Those problems include 100 years of suppressing fires, which has led to a ton of fuel ready to burn. Hotter temperatures contribute to more extreme drought, and then add in the challenges from people moving into the wildland-urban interface, or recreating in forest areas.
Climate change adds fuel to that perfect storm, Boag explained, making those forests more likely to burn. “We have to be more strategic in managing the forest ... We need to know where we’re doing vegetation treatments, forest thinning” and how to connect those treatments. Prescribed burns is also another tool, she added. “We need to remember that fire is a natural part of ecosystems,” so long as key values, such as homes and infrastructure, including water supplies, are not at risk.
Gibbs said one of the biggest challenges is that a million Coloradans live in wildland-urban interface areas. A hundred years ago, you could let the forest in those unpopulated areas burn, but today those are population centers, he said.
He acknowledged that county commissioners are under tremendous pressure to approve new developments, and he would know, since he spent eight years as a Summit County commissioner.
But when he’s out on the fire lines, trying to protect a home that’s next to a wilderness boundary, he’s thinking “who approved this?”
Gibbs said if he had a magic wand, he’d tie community wildfire protection plans — required for communities with fire risks — to development codes. That would then require county commissioners to think about the potential wildfire activity that could happen before they approve a development, and many counties do that, but not all.
Until that happens, Gibbs urges people who live in that wildland-urban interface to take responsible actions for their own lands and create defensible spaces.
Gibbs has been working on these issues for years. It isn’t only his interest as a wildland firefighter. He spent three years in the General Assembly, one in the House and two in the Senate, and even then the fires called him. He missed Opening Day of the 2009 session when he was called up to help fight a fire in Boulder County. Shortly after, he traveled to Washington, D.C. to advocate for funding to fight the mountain pine beetle epidemic.
The beetle has been one of Gibbs’ constant companions, sometimes literally. He once brought a bark beetle prop — a small log — to the state Capitol to show the devastation the beetle can create. Unfortunately, the log got left sitting on a window ledge, and heat warmed it, as well as the beetle larva inside. They hatched.
That led to a beetle infestation on the southwest wing of the Capitol’s third floor and a visit by fumigators.
“It’s one way to bring the issue of forest health to the Capitol,” Gibbs quipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.