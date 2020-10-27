Environment Colorado released a report Tuesday that shows this state to be a powerhouse when it comes to renewable sources.
Colorado ranks seventh among for growth in wind energy production and ninth for energy efficiency, according to the Environment Colorado Research & Policy Center.
Called "Renewables on the Rise 2020," the report measured growth over the past decade for solar and wind, battery storage, energy efficiency and electric vehicles.
“We’ve made so much progress here in Colorado toward a cleaner, healthier future powered by renewable energy over the last ten years,” Hannah Collazo, state director for Environment Colorado Research & Policy Center, said in a statement Tuesday. “The gains we’ve seen, especially in wind power and solar power should give Coloradans the confidence we need to aim even higher. We need to pick up the pace when it comes to battery storage and electric vehicle sales."
She said Colorado ranks 19th in utility scale battery storage and 11th in cumulative electric sales.
"Quickly adopting renewable energy technologies to power our state is one way to address the wildfires ravaging Colorado,” Collazo said.
You can read the report by clicking here.
Gov. Jared Polis has accelerated Colorado's pace since taking office. He set a goal to get the state to 100% renewable energy by 2040 and signed a package of legislation to help electric vehicles and charging station his first year in office.
That effort has been led in the House was Reps. Chris Kennedy, a Democrat from Lakewood, and Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, who argue that renewables is an affordable investment for a high return in savings and less climate and health effects.
"These environmental issues have been a priority for me for a long time," Kennedy said on a press call about the new report Tuesday.
He said it was the Bush administration's failures on climate change that drove him to get into politics.
"I'm thrilled about the progress we've made," Kennedy said. "We've still got some work to do ... and yet the work that we've done in Colorado has really set us up for success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.