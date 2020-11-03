The state House of Representatives, at a 41-24 Democratic advantage, was not likely to change enough for Republicans to regain control; at best, their hopes were to stave off any further losses and maybe regain a seat or two lost in 2018.
Six seats are most at play in the House, with another four targeted for heavy spending in the campaign season's final weeks.
But as of 10 p.m., the only certain change was a seat in Centennial that flipped from Republican to Democrat; a second seat hoped for by Republicans in southern Colorado was too close to call, as it had been on Election Night 2018.
HOUSE DISTRICT 38 (Littleton)
The candidates: Incumbent Republican Rep. Richard Champion of Columbine Valley faced Democrat David Ortiz. House Democrats declared this a win for Ortiz just after 8:30 p.m., when he had amassed a lead of 13 points.
The race: This was the most likely seat to flip from Republican to Democrat in 2020.
In 2018, then-Republican Rep. Susan Beckman won a close House race against Democratic challenger Chris Kolker (who won his race for Senate District 27 on Election Night). Beckman’s winning margin was 374 votes.
But Beckman is gone, replaced by Champion last January when Beckman took a job with the Trump administration. Voter registration favored the Republican in 2018, but it wasn't as comfortable a lead going into Tuesday’s election. Democrats have gained nearly 800 registrations; Republicans have lost 1,500 and unaffiliated voter registrations have grown by more than 2,700.
The money: Republican-leaning super PACs, also known as independent expenditure committees (IECs) did not support Champion, including the IEC tied to House Minority Leader Patrick Neville.
Champion raised $57,104 with only a $400 contribution from the state GOP, and loaned his campaign $14,500. Ortiz raised $220,584 through Oct. 28.
IECs also favored Ortiz, spending more than $251,467 to back him and at least $174,372 to oppose Champion. No IEC spent in favor of Champion.
In a Tuesday night news conference, Ortiz said he's gone from fighting in the mountains of Afghanistan to fighting for the people of Colorado. He said he was "humbled and excited by the show of trust."
HOUSE DISTRICT 47 (Otero, Pueblo and Fremont counties)
The candidates: Incumbent Democrat Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo versus Republican Stephanie Luck of Penrose. As of 10 p.m., Luck had a 5-point lead, although results from Pueblo County, which has the majority of the district's voters and leans Democrat, have been slow to come in.
The race: The number-one target for Republicans in 2020, Buentello won by just 321 votes in 2018 over a Republican candidate with some nasty skeletons in his closet (allegations by his adult children that he failed to pay child support for many years). It’s also a 'pivot" district that Donald Trump won in 2016 and which has pivoted between state House Democrats and Republicans in the past.
The district has changed little in voter registrations since 2018, when it was evenly divided among Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters. The biggest change in the past two years is in unaffiliated registrations, which increased by 2,500. Republicans, however, now hold a slim 250-voter registration advantage over Democrats. In 2018, Democrats led by about the same margin.
The money: In 2018, Buentello raised nearly $165,000 to her opponent’s $21,661, showing any efforts to unseat her in 2020 might take a lot of money.
That hasn’t happened in 2020 for Luck, who has raised $33,770 to Buentello’s $209,388. The state GOP put in just $400 to Luck’s 2020 committee.
Luck’s lackluster campaign fundraising hasn’t been helped by how she spent donor money. She reimbursed herself for nearly $5,500 for more than 160 campaign contributions that she hadn’t actually made to her campaign at the time of those reimbursements, according to the Secretary of State’s TRACER campaign finance database. Those reimbursements were made days before she filed her candidacy for HD47. Luck ran for the state Senate in 2018, and contributed about $5,400 to that campaign, for which she was not reimbursed in 2018.
IECs have spent heavily to defend Buentello, with more than $648,000 to back her or oppose Luck. Two IECs tied to Joe Neville and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners have spent at least $90,235 to oppose Buentello.
HOUSE DISTRICT 25 (Littleton/Evergreen)
The candidates: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton vs. Republican Don Rosier of Golden. As of 10 p.m., returns show Cutter with a 6-percentage-point lead.
The race: Cutter was the surprise victor in 2018, winning a House seat that had never before been represented by a Democrat. That win came despite a voter registration disadvantage of about 4,000 for Democrats, although as is true almost everywhere, unaffiliated voters dominate. In 2020, the gap has narrowed between Democrats and Republicans, with Republicans holding an advantage of about 2,000 voter registrations. Unaffiliated voters have increased by 3,398.
The money: Cutter had a strong lead in fundraising over Rosier, and IECs were generous on both sides. Cutter raised $173,795 to Rosier's $66,024 (which included a $5,000 loan).
Super PACs, also known as independent expenditure committees, spent more than $459,000 to support Cutter or oppose Rosier through Oct. 28. IECs backing Rosier spent $290,225.
HOUSE DISTRICT 27 (Arvada)
The candidates: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Brianna Titone and Republican Vicki Pyne. As of 10 p.m., Titone has a 4-percentage-point lead.
The race: The Titone-Pyne race is a rematch from 2018, when Titone defeated Pyne by 439 votes. Active voter registration in 2018 leaned Republican, with about a 2,000 voter registration advantage over Democrats. That lead has evaporated to just over 300. Unaffiliated voter registrations have picked up by more than 4,000. Titone, who is transgender, has been targeted by negative ads from an IEC run by Republican Rep. Stephen Humphrey of Ault. Pyne has been attacked for calling contact tracers “government snitches.”
The money: Titone has a healthy lead in fundraising heading into the fall general election. She has raised $199,975 versus $64,214 for Pyne through Oct. 28. IECs have also spent largely in Titone’s favor, with nore than $444,163 to support her or oppose Pyne. IECs favoring Pyne, primarily Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and Take Back Colorado, which is run by Joe Neville, brother of House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, have spent $117,492 in her favor.
HOUSE DISTRICT 37 (Centennial)
The candidates: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan is challenged by Republican Caroline Cornell. House Democrats declared victory after 8:30 p.m., when Sullivan had a 13-percentage-point lead.
The race: Similar to House District 25, Sullivan is the first Democrat to represent this Arapahoe County district and in 2019 was the subject of a failed recall effort. He won despite a voter registration disadvantage for Democrats in 2018. That gap has evaporated since 2018, and as is true for the other competitive seats, unaffiliated voters will make the difference in November.
The money: Sullivan leads in the campaign fundraising with $165,693 to Cornell’s $54,221.
IECs have spent more than $57,265 to back Sullivan and at least another $87,879 to oppose Cornell. No IECs have spent in her favor.
THE OTHERS
Two other Republican-held seats were targeted by Democrats, in House District 22 and House District 43.
Those seats are currently held, respectively, by Republican Reps. Colin Larson of Littleton, who won a bruising primary in June; and Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, the assistant minority leader.
As of 10 p.m., Larson led Democrat Mary Parker by 4.5-percentage points. In HD 43, Van Winkle led Democrat Jennifer Mitkowski by 4.5 percentage points.
Republicans have also targeted two seats held by Democrats: House District 59, represented by Democratic Rep. Barbara McLachlan of Durango, and House District 30, held by Democratic Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet of Aurora. As of 10 p.m., Michaelson Jenet had a comfortable 13-percentage-point lead over Kerrie Gutierrez and McLachlan was up by 10 percentage points over Republican Barbara Harris.
