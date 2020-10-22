watercashcrop.nat

Koll Gardner hugs his wife Natalie Gardner goodbye at their home in Granby after they packed the car with their belongings and evacuate due to the East Troublesome fire in Grand County on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

The wildfires in Boulder, Grand and Larimer counties have burned homes and devastated residents, including some who have lost everything. Here's a current list of organizations seeking help for residents of the East Troublesome, Cameron Peak and CalWood fire areas.

GoFundMe has announced a list of verified fundraisers for residents of Grand County. 

According to a statement, GoFundMe.org, the nonprofit and charitable arm of GoFundMe, has set up a Wildfire Relief Fund, with donations distributed to verified GoFundMe fundraisers, as well as nonprofits helping those affected. Donations may be tax deductible.

This list will be updated as more sites become available.

