The wildfires in Boulder, Grand and Larimer counties have burned homes and devastated residents, including some who have lost everything. Here's a current list of organizations seeking help for residents of the East Troublesome, Cameron Peak and CalWood fire areas.
- coloradoresponds.org, the state-run website which accepts cash, volunteers and in some cases, materials. Check the website for what they'll accept.
- LarimerCountyFires.com
- BoulderCountyFires.com.
- Grand Foundation is accepting financial donations to help residents of Grand County.
GoFundMe has announced a list of verified fundraisers for residents of Grand County.
According to a statement, GoFundMe.org, the nonprofit and charitable arm of GoFundMe, has set up a Wildfire Relief Fund, with donations distributed to verified GoFundMe fundraisers, as well as nonprofits helping those affected. Donations may be tax deductible.
This list will be updated as more sites become available.
