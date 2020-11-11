The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a lawsuit challenging the state's open records law as it applies to the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission. That decision lets stand a Colorado Court of Appeals ruling last month that said the ethics commission is not subject to the state's open records law, and that could open a huge can of worms over governmental transparency.
The lawsuit is between the ethics commission and Mayor Mike Dunafon of Glendale, and dates back to a 2016 ethics complaint filed against Dunafon.
The complaint, filed by the owner of a Persian rug store in Glendale, alleged Dunafon cast the deciding vote on a development plan for a site owned by his wife, who owns Shotgun Willie's.
The Appeals Court ruling stems from an attempt by Dunafon to obtain executive session recordings that discussed his case, as well as written records. A Denver District Court judge ruled that the court lacked "subject matter jurisdiction" over the ethics commission because it is not an agency or "institution" subject to the open records law, that the commission is not a "state public body" subject to the open meetings law.
Part of the commission's logic about not being subject to CORA or the open meetings law is because it is housed in the judicial branch of state government, which is generally not subject to those laws.
However, in a 2015 rule-making statement on access to administrative records, the Colorado Supreme Court disagreed, stating that the Judicial Branch “does not include the Judicial Discipline Commission, Independent Ethics Commission or the Independent Office of the Child Protection Ombudsman," making those bodies subject to open government laws.
In May 2018, the commission decided to write its own rules on access to commission documents, which drew a flurry of complaints from Colorado Common Cause, the Colorado Press Association and the Colorado Broadcasters Association, as well as editorials criticizing the commission for its lack of transparency.
Jeff Roberts of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition said this week the decision by the state’s high court to decline to hear the case makes the ethics commission a “unique public body if it is not subject to open meetings or open records law and if it's able to write its own rules."
Roberts added that with the confirmation of the appeals court ruling, it is now unclear how someone would seek open records from the commission, and once denied those records, how they would challenge that denial. The same could apply to improperly-held executive sessions. Those closed-door sessions often take up much of the time the commission spends during its monthly meetings.
It’s also an issue that the IEC has been sued on before.
In 2009, The Colorado Independent sued the commission, alleging it met illegally in executive session a dozen times for purposes of coming up with policy and adopting positions on questions about ethical conduct by public officials.
In an August 2009 hearing in Denver District Court, the commission agreed to release recordings of two unannounced secret meetings and five other executive sessions, some which involved discussions of an ethics complaint filed against then-U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman and tied to when he served as Secretary of State.
Roberts, noting that the commission spends a lot of time in executive session, said that if someone suspects the commission is discussing a matter that should have been discussed in public, the appeals court ruling may end any recourse the public has.
“There's a lack of transparency with the ethics commission and now a potential for less transparency, if not covered by open government laws, and if they can just operate however they want,” Roberts said.
Republican Rep. Matt Soper of Delta, a member of the House Judiciary Committee who has taken an interest in governmental transparency, said the commission has been on his mind.
Soper believes that when voters approved Amendment 41 in 2006 and put it into the state Constitution, they in effect created a fourth branch of government, that being the independent ethics commission.
He said there are legal ramifications that need to be sorted out. “I’m for transparency,” Soper said, but added that the commission could be viewed similar to the judicial branch, which has its own set of rules around records, meetings and transparency.
Soper pointed out that if the commission is in effect a fourth branch of government, it bears repeating that all branches have the duty to check the power of the others.
However, the commission doesn't necessarily act like a separate branch in one important area: its legal representation comes from office of the Attorney General, and that's an agency over which the commission has oversight.
The commission's next meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, location to be announced.
