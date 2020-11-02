A lawsuit filed by Senate Republicans against Senate Democrats over how bills are read at length has been accepted for review by the Colorado Supreme Court.
The lawsuit dates back to March 11, 2019, when Senate Republicans asked for a 2,023-page bill to be read at length, a delaying tactic they employed nearly a dozen times in the 2019 session. Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert said at the time that reading a bill at length is the only tool the minority had to slow down what it viewed as too rapid a process on controversial bills.
The reading of House Bill 1172, a cleanup of state statutes sponsored by Republican Sen. Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs, began with the Senate reading clerk reciting the bill for about two hours.
After that, Senate Democrats set up five computer-reading programs to finish the task; each read a different section of the bill. In all, the reading took about seven hours.
That led to the lawsuit from Senate Republicans, who sought an injunction to prevent any further use of simultaneous readings.
After a one-day hearing, Denver District Court Judge David Goldberg ruled on March 19, 2019 in favor of the Senate Republicans, granting a preliminary injunction against Senate Democrats and Secretary of the Senate Cindi Markwell, and requiring that bills be read at "an understandable speed," although Goldberg did not define the speed.
The argument advanced by Republicans was that the Constitution requires each bill to be read at length twice: once prior to debate, known as second reading, and once before the final vote. Republicans contended that the reading was not intelligible, although there is no standard in law for what "intelligible" means.
On June 18, 2019, Senate Democrats appealed the injunction, which became permanent on May 8, 2019, to the Colorado Court of Appeals. In that appeal, attorney Mark Grueskin wrote that the defendants had agreed to the injunction to expedite an appellate review.
The two sides then agreed to appeal directly to the Colorado Supreme Court, which was filed on July 13, 2020.
Holbert told Colorado Politics Monday that Senate Republicans appreciate the Court taking the case. "The state Constitution does not provide an option to filibuster, and as such, the only tool available to the minority is that of reading bills at length, which we have used with discretion. We are optimistic that the Supreme Court will affirm the District Court's ruling that 'reading' means in a way that people can comprehend."
Grueskin, in a statement provided by Senate Democrats, said the parties "have reason to welcome the Supreme Court's willingness to expedite a decision in this case. As the uneven course of the 2020 legislative session proved," the 120 days in the General Assembly's annual session "can be a scarce commodity. The President of the Senate acted to comply with the clear terms of the Constitution, and we believe the court will find that he did."
The Supreme Court has three questions to consider:
- Whether the District Court erred in finding that a dispute over the manner of the State Senate’s “reading” of a pending bill was subject to the jurisdiction of the Court rather than deciding it was a "political question."
- Whether the District Court correctly evaluated the requirements for injunctive relief to direct the manner of the State Senate’s “reading” of a pending bill, and
- Whether the District Court erred in granting declaratory relief, "in light of non-textual parameters it established to direct bill readings in the State Senate for House Bill 19-1172 and future bills."
No date has yet been set for a hearing on the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.