BROOMFIELD, CO - FEBRUARY 4: Sonia Brown has been providing child care from her home for over 20 years, and spends her morning playing games with six young children on February 4, 2021 in Broomfield, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)

The Colorado Senate on Friday unanimously passed a bill seeking to invest around $100 million into the child care industry as the state struggles with an acute child care shortage.

Senate Bill 213, which Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, introduced, would use $50 million of economic recovery and relief money and another possible $50 million in federal funds to pay for staffing, training and expansion of child care facilities.

The measure was on the Senate's consent calendar — a list on noncontroversial bills that pass with little-to-no debate — and passed without opposition.

The legislation now heads to the House for consideration.

