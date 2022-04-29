The Colorado Senate on Friday unanimously passed a bill seeking to invest around $100 million into the child care industry as the state struggles with an acute child care shortage.
Senate Bill 213, which Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, introduced, would use $50 million of economic recovery and relief money and another possible $50 million in federal funds to pay for staffing, training and expansion of child care facilities.
The measure was on the Senate's consent calendar — a list on noncontroversial bills that pass with little-to-no debate — and passed without opposition.
The legislation now heads to the House for consideration.
Colorado Politics reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.
