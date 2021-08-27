U.S. Rep. Ken Buck sent an urgent message to his political supporters Tuesday, telling them that he needs their money in order to stop the current redistricting cycle.
“This is serious, and a lot is at stake. We still need $3,102 to have the resources to stop Democrats from completely redrawing the maps,” an email from the Windsor Republican’s campaign explained. “All donations will go towards our Stop Redistricting Fund.”
Clicking the “contribute” link in the email takes email recipients, scared by the message that Democrats are out to redraw the district he represents in a way to eliminate him from Congress, to a webpage where they’re asked to send monthly-recurring contributions to the Stop Redistricting Fund.
Except there’s no Stop Redistricting Fund, and Buck has no intention nor mechanism to stop the current redistricting, which occurs every 10 years, in accordance with Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution.
The email is “simply a fundraising email for Buck’s campaign,” his campaign spokesperson wrote in an email, later noting that "the contribution page clearly states that the donation benefits Buck for Colorado," in small, grey print, below the more prominent "ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TOWARDS THE STOP REDISTRICTING FUND."
Redistricting is how political power is regularly reapportioned, and it was one of the most pioneering advancements of American democracy at the time the nation was founded. The idea is to count every one — a core reason for the U.S. Census Bureau — and equally redistribute U.S. House seats to get a nearly equal number of constituents for each district. Sometimes states gain or lose U.S. House seats, according to where the population grows. During this cycle, Colorado is getting an additional, 8th congressional district, because of the state’s booming population.
Buck’s campaign solicitation tells people, “Democrats are working incredibly hard to redistrict CO-04 so Nancy Pelosi can gain another seat in the House.” And while it’s true that each party generally tries to advance it’s goals by getting maps that maximize the number of districts it can win, in 2018, Colorado voters overwhelmingly passed a set of ballot measures that removed the process from the hands of elected officials, and put it into the hands of citizen commissioners: four Republicans, four Democrats and four non-party-affiliated voters for each commission, one that redraws the state legislative maps and one that redraws the state’s congressional map.
“He has no authority to stop redistricting,” Jessika Shipley, the independent commissions’ lead staff member said about Buck’s email. “Redistricting is constitutional.”
The redistricting cycle is a relatively quick process, with maps being redrawn in a matter of months during years that end with “1.” Colorado’s commissions are planning to finish maps and submit them to the state supreme court for review and approval in October, even though Buck’s email asks people to give money to his re-election campaign each month, under the premise that it will go to the nonexistent “Stop Redistricting Fund.”
Buck's efforts to use false premises and false promises to fundraise is nothing new. In the past several years, politicians on both sides of the aisle have used current events to fundraise for their own political campaigns with little, if anything, to show the donations went to the cause they were championing.
In September, 2019, Gov. Jared Polis sent out emails to supporters, asking them to send in donations to fight back against recall efforts targeting Democratic lawmakers. The 2019 recalls Polis targeted were against Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs, Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood and Senate President Leroy Garcia.
Polis' email directed donors to his Polis for Colorado campaign account, not to the organizations actually fighting against the recalls (Our Colorado Way of Life and Democracy First Colorado). Neither group ever reported getting any donations from Polis in 2019. How much Polis raised from that email is unknown.
Earlier that summer, emails seeking donations for Take Back Colorado, a campaign finance account controlled by then-House Minority Leader Patrick Neville and his brother, Joe, claimed the money would go to recall efforts against Polis.
But the donations raised through those emails never showed in the accounts of the groups doing the work. Organizers for two recall groups told Colorado Politics at the time that they were frustrated because they never heard from Take Back Colorado about the money it was raising for the recall. Take Back Colorado never sent any money to the Resist Polis PAC or to Dismiss Polis, the two campaign finance groups, although the Colorado Liberty PAC, a campaign finance account controlled by Joe Neville, Patrick's brother, did send $5,000 to Resist Polis.
It's also unknown how much those emails generated in donations.
