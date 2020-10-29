The US Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced that Yampa Valley Electric has been awarded a $6 million grant under the ReConnect program.
According to a statement from the USDA, Yampa Valley Electric will use the grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 553 people, 27 farms, 27 businesses and three post offices in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Grand and Eagle counties.
The USDA has already provided two ReConnect grants to Emergy Telecomm of Utah to provide high-speed broadband service in Dove Creek and Dolores County.
A statement from Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver applauded the grant, which he called "a testament to Yampa Valley Electric Association’s terrific work for Northwest Colorado, and I was glad to support their application and to increase funding for USDA’s ReConnect program as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee,” Bennet said.
“The pandemic has underscored the profound cost of the digital divide, and we can’t rest until every Coloradan has access to affordable, high-speed broadband no matter where they live.”
Routt County Commissioner Ray Beck, in that same Bennet statement, said Yampa Valley Electric "has been a great partner to work with over the years on several projects in Moffat County. This project will provide the residents of Hamilton and Maybell access to affordable, high-speed internet and will be a game-changer for those communities.”
Gov. Jared Polis also added his thanks. "People need high-speed internet to be able to telecommute, access telemedicine, and enjoy modern entertainment at home, and now we can bring connectivity to more people across northwestern Colorado. Access to affordable, reliable, robust broadband service helps the economy grow in both rural and urban communities and it’s important to use every available resource to support infrastructure investment of this magnitude,” Polis said in a separate statement.
The announcement was made during a USDA event in Steamboat Springs.
