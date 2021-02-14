Here's a look at some of the major issues from the 2020 session that if introduced in 2021 could pit Republicans against Republicans and Democrats against Democrats.
Prisons, private or otherwise
President Joe Biden is leading the charge in Washington, D.C., calling for an end in the use of private prisons in the federal corrections system. That's likely to bolster the arguments on changing Colorado's use of private prisons.
Mental health
The 2020 session left a stack of unresolved bills, some due to the pandemic, others tied to cost, and still others due to a lack of support from majority Democrats. That included mental health wellness exams and school-based behavioral health consultants. Expect to see these and similar issues on lawmakers' plates in 2021.
Transportation
It's not that lawmakers don't like transportation. It's more a matter of priorities, and transportation (and the state's $9 billion wish list of projects) has not been a top priority for majority Democrats. The 2020 session didn't produce a single transportation-funding measure. While that will change in 2021, the question is whether majority Democrats will back it instead of other funding priorities.
