This is the first in an occasional series highlighting the ideological splits within the Democratic and Republican caucuses of the Colorado General Assembly, where we test the claims that party doctrine overrides personal convictions. Here's a look at some of the major issues from the 2020 session that, if introduced in 2021, could pit Republicans against Republicans and Democrats against Democrats.

Prisons, private or otherwise

President Joe Biden is leading the charge in Washington, D.C., calling for an end in the use of private prisons in the federal corrections system. That's likely to bolster the arguments on changing Colorado's use of private prisons.

Mental health

The 2020 session left a stack of unresolved bills, some due to the pandemic, others tied to cost, and still others due to a lack of support from majority Democrats. That included mental health wellness exams and school-based behavioral health consultants. Expect to see these and similar issues on lawmakers' plates in 2021.

Transportation

It's not that lawmakers don't like transportation. It's more a matter of priorities, and transportation (and the state's $9 billion wish list of projects) has not been a top priority for majority Democrats. The 2020 session didn't produce a single transportation-funding measure. While that will change in 2021, the question is whether majority Democrats will back it instead of other funding priorities.

