Rep. Brianna Titone is a trailblazer.
Three years ago, it was because she was the first transgender lawmaker in the Colorado General Assembly and at the time, only the second state lawmaker nationwide.
But she’s REALLY hit the big time this week... sort of.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as part of its “quarantine while” segment (Capitol M has NO idea what this is supposed to be) mentioned Titone’s bill (Senate Bill 6) on human composting.
This bill, both its 2020 and 2021 version, is the gift of humor that keeps on giving, and will continue to do so well after we’ve shuffled off our mortal coil and been composted in the backyard. Last year's bill got buried due to COVID-19. But Titone was all ready to resuscitate it for 2021.
Unfortunately, Colbert’s analysis of it didn’t actually mention the Arvada lawmaker by name, just pointed to a headline in the Denver Post.
Titone, however, is philosophic about it and appreciates the mention, even if she didn’t get the on-air credit. And she’s preparing for a gang-buster second reading on the bill, once it clears House Appropriations.
For an example of what Titone is planning:
Thanks @colbertlateshow for highlighting my bill! I knew you'd dig it. It's my goal to urn more support. It's unsure if transparent coffins will catch on. It remains to be seen. But this is a down to earth concept. Nothing cryptic here. 🌱@StephenAtHomehttps://t.co/Vwpt4GK8To— Rep Brianna Titone - COHD27 🏳️⚧️ (@BriannaForCO) April 15, 2021
During Wednesday’s second reading on Senate Bill 205, the 2021-22 state budget, one amendment from outgoing Rep. Jeni Arndt of Fort Collins and Rep. Perry Will of New Castle that won support from the House put $5 million into the effort to reintroduce grey wolves into Colorado. The fact that there’s no actual legislation to do that — you have to budget to current law and you can’t put substantive law into the long bill, and everyone knows it — didn’t seem to matter.
Anyway, Arndt took some good-natured kidding from her colleagues. “She’s abandoning us to the wolves,” said Rep. Leslie Herod. “I feel like there’s a conflict of interest here.”
And instead of “yes” votes, committee chair Rep. Chris Kennedy of Lakewood asked for, and got, howls of support.
FYI, precious few of the amendments run on Wednesday have any legislation behind them. Just sayin’.
And did Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron speak on EVERY SINGLE of the 93 original amendments? It sure felt like it. The 12-hour debate probably lasted an extra six hours because of that.
Now that baseball season is upon us, the House was treated to a very special artifact on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15th.
What you see below is real, with a certificate of authenticity on the back.
The ring in the frame is his 1955 World Series ring from the Brooklyn Dodgers. You can even see, if you look closely enough, his name engraved on it (you have to turn the picture sideways a bit but it's there.) April 15 was Jackie Robinson Day in the majors, the day when all players wear #42 in tribute to this trailblazer who broke the color line in the majors.
The framed picture is courtesy of Rep. Mark Baisley of Roxborough Park. It came to him as a loan from a long-time friend, who asked if Baisley would like to hang it in his office for a couple of weeks. "Sure," Baisley said.
He had no idea of its value, which is somewhere in the vicinity of $1 to $2 million. For the three weeks it was in the Capitol probably the only thing near in value is what might be in the treasurer's vault in unclaimed property. Maybe.
Baisley told his wife and son about hanging the picture in his office, and his son let him in on the value of what he had hanging on his walls. You do remember that just a couple of years ago, a man broke into the Capitol and did quite a bit of damage to some special statues and busts, so the Capitol is not exactly the safest place in the world.
Thursday, Baisley was apparently happy to be returning the picture to its owner, which he called a very nervous three weeks. The picture is on its way to Cooperstown, the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, sometime later this year.
That's the kind of thing that literally takes your breath away.
"You can trust me with your kids," Baisley joked. "With this? Probably not."
Friday was Rep. Arndt's final day in the House. She resigned as she is taking on the role of Mayor of Fort Collins. A lengthy tribute took place Friday morning from lawmakers past and present, led by Rep. Cathy Kipp, also of Fort Collins.
Arndt had her own take on the issue:
AND...get well soon to Rep. David Ortiz of Littleton, who spent a couple of days in the VA Hospital this week (where he said he got "great care") and who is now home and recovering from a bout of sepsis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.