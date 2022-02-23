Pine Republican Erik Aadland on Tuesday became the second Colorado congressional candidate to submit petitions to the Secretary of State's Office in a bid to qualify for the June GOP primary in the 7th Congressional District, his campaign said.
“This is the first step in putting the people of Colorado first in policy-making,” Aadland said in a prepared statement. “By achieving our initial goal of qualifying my candidacy, Congressional District 7 has a path forward to less spending in Washington, a reduction in inflation, greater national security and a better way of life.”
Noting that he relied on campaign staff and volunteers to collect the nearly 2,000 signatures he turned in, Aadland added: "This process has given me the ability to connect with voters who typically do not participate in the caucus and assembly process, and to learn what is on their minds.”
A former oil and gas executive and a newcomer to politics, Aadland is one of six Republicans seeking the nomination for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who announced last month that he isn't running for a ninth term. Aadland jumped from the crowed Republican U.S. Senate primary into the congressional contest in December.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, submitted his petitions on Thursday. The eight-term incumbent is facing four primary challengers, including three who say they plan to petition their way onto the ballot.
Aadland's potential primary rivals are economist and business owner Tim Reichert, attorney Brad Dempsey, former legislative candidate Laurel Imer, Teller County resident Carl E. Anderson and activist Michael J. Famolare. All but Imer have gotten the OK from election officials to start gathering signatures, which are due March 15.
In order to make the June 28 primary ballot, petitioning congressional candidates in Colorado have to gather at least 1,500 valid signatures from fellow party members. Alternatively, candidates can land a spot in the primary by winning support from at least 30% of delegates to party assemblies in a process that launches next week with precinct caucuses. Congressional district assemblies are scheduled in early April.
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, is the leading Democrat seeking her party's nomination in the district, which leans toward Democrats by about 7 points, according to the independent commission that redrew Colorado's congressional district boundaries last year.
First-time candidates Kyle Faust and Julius Mopper have also filed to seek the Democratic nomination in the district.
Under its current lines, the 7th CD covers the more densely populated areas of central and northern Jefferson County and western Adams County. The new district includes almost all of Jefferson County and Broomfield, along with six mountain counties — Park, Lake, Chaffee, Teller, Fremont and Custer — and tiny slivers of a few other counties.
