Today is March 23, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Students at Denver East High School are processing grief, anger and fear on Wednesday after another shooting has sent a shockwave through the school, just a few weeks after they marched to the Capitol to plead for action from legislators.

They had organized the rally earlier in March after Luis Garcia, a student on the soccer team, was shot in February while sitting in his car on Esplanade outside the school. He died a few weeks later.

“The fear part comes because it's now inside of the school. For the most part, it's been either a false alarm altogether, or it's happened outside of the school itself. But now it's inside, where we're supposed to be safe,” said Jack R., a senior who asked his full last name not be used, as he stood in the school’s parking lot.

“I'm angry because I'm tired of the hate that has been penetrating this community for so long now. I'm over it. I'm just tired of this happening to us, and for the victims that have to go through this. It's not right,” Jack added.

Wednesday’s shooting happened just after 10 a.m. at the school on 1600 City Park Esplanade Blvd. Police are searching for 17-year-old Austin Lyle, a student, whom authorities identified as the suspect. Chief Ron Thomas said in a news conference police believe he shot two school administrators who checked him for weapons before he went into the school. He had been checked each day for weapons before he was allowed in, Thomas said.

Alexander Cisneros spent Wednesday morning in lockdown after one of his classmates at East High School allegedly shot two faculty members. Seven hours later, he spent the evening advocating for gun safety in front of the Colorado legislature.

Just before 10 a.m., a 17-year-old student shot and wounded two deans at East High School in Denver during the student's scheduled daily pat down, according to Denver Police. The suspect, Austin Lyle, remained at large Wednesday evening though police found the car associated with him in Park County.

This was the second time East High School was rocked by gun violence this month. Luis Garcia, a 16-year-old East student, died on March 1 after he was shot on the school campus two-and-a-half weeks prior. Earlier in the school year, a freshman was shot near the campus in September and the school went into lockdown after a swatting incident in February.

"Hopefully, my senior year will be a bit better than junior year," Cisneros said. "I find a really good way to deal with all of this is to ask that my legislators take steps to make sure there won't be more of this."

Cisneros, 16, was already planning to testify in support of the pair of gun bills in the House Judiciary Committee before the shooting broke out at his school Wednesday morning.

In light of yet another shooting at East High School, the topic of school resource officers from Denver police in schools again moved front and center.

In June 2020, the Denver School Board unanimously voted to cut ties with Denver Police, following the murder of George Floyd.

But Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero told the Denver Gazette's news partners Chalkbeat Colorado Wednesday he will have an armed officer at each of the district’s comprehensive high schools — a step that he acknowledges likely violates school board policy.

In a letter Marrero sent to school board members Wednesday, several hours after a student allegedly shot two deans at the school, he wrote that he is “committing to having an armed officer at each comprehensive high school.”

The Board of Education agreed late Wednesday.

Gordon P. Gallagher is Colorado's newest federal trial judge after the U.S. Senate voted 53-43 to confirm him to the state's seven-member U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Gallagher is the first appointee to the district court since 1989 to live on the Western Slope. The court has not announced whether Gallagher will remain in Grand Junction or whether he will relocate to Denver, where the other district judges hear cases.

"My hope is that they allow him to be located in Grand Junction, continue to live in Grand Junction and to travel to Denver as needed," said Mesa County District Attorney Daniel P. Rubinstein, who supported Gallagher's nomination. "He is a great human and this community would benefit from not only a full-time (district) judge, but one that is truly committed to Western Colorado."

Gallagher has been a part-time magistrate judge on the federal court since 2012. Magistrate judges tend to focus on preliminary and administrative matters in cases, but they are empowered to handle most of the same tasks as the presidentially-appointed district judges.

Gallagher is one of a handful of magistrate judges whose chambers are located outside of Denver. Since 2014, he has supervised the intake division for cases filed by people representing themselves, including lawsuits from prisoners. He estimated the cases account for one-third of all civil matters filed in Colorado's federal court.

The Biden administration's nominee to fill an upcoming federal court vacancy in Colorado appeared for his confirmation hearing on Wednesday with a strong endorsement of his character from the state's legal community, while facing a tense line of questioning from one Republican U.S. senator.

S. Kato Crews, who is currently a magistrate judge for Colorado's seven-member U.S. District Court, is the White House's choice to succeed Raymond P. Moore, a Barack Obama appointee who is stepping down from active service in June.

"Kato’s family didn’t have a lot as he was growing up, but his parents worked hard to put him and his sister first," U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet told the Senate Judiciary Committee in introducing Crews. He elaborated that Crews was born in Pueblo and went to school in Rye, where he was the only Black male student at his high school.

"His dad had a solo law practice in Pueblo. And while Kato didn’t exactly know what his dad did for work, he knew he was helping people, he had the respect of his community and he looked great in a suit," Bennet said.

However, during Crews' appearance before the committee, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., launched into a list of his decisions or recommended courses of action that had been partially or completely reversed on appeal — 18 in total.

Gallagher was also reversed more than a dozen times on appeal, but no one asked him about that topic during his confirmation hearing.