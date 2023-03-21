KIRKLAND MUSEUM OF FINE & DECORATIVE ART
Denver
News: Ever wonder what all is involved in assembling a museum exhibition?
Insights will be provided on April 19 when the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art presents An Evening with the Curators: Planning Vance Kirkland’s Cosmos.
The 6 p.m. event, held at the museum, features founding director and curator Hugh Grant and deputy curator Christophere Herron offering insights into the planning and execution of Vance Kirkland’s Cosmos, the first focused exhibition of the late painter’s work in the museum’s 20-year history.
In addition, Grant will share personal recollections of his time working with Vance Kirkland in the 1970s and how his study of Kirkland’s works led to identifying a new series of paintings featured in the exhibition. Vance Kirkland’s Cosmos remains on view through May 28.
Tickets, $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members, can be purchased in person at the museum’s information desk or by visiting the museum website.
About the organization: The Vance Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art’s mission is to inspire people through the beauty of art and design presented in a unique and approachable way. Located at 12th and Bannock in Denver’s Golden Triangle, it is home to a collection of over 30,000 works by some 1,500 artists and designers with about 4,400 works on view at any given time.
Website: kirklandmuseum.org
