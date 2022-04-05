An "election truth" rally is expected to draw hundreds of people to the Colorado state Capitol today.
Several of Colorado's conservative firebrands, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, plan to speak at the rally organized by a prominent group with an associated militia. Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident who ran U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's congressional campaign for the first six months of 2020 through the primary election, will also speak at the event, according to FEC United.
Headlining the rally, which is slated to start at noon, is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who has been promoting unfounded claims that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
Framed as a platform to "voice concerns about free & fair elections," speakers at the rally are united by their belief that the presidential election two years ago was rigged.
In its review of alleged cases of fraud in six battleground states, the Associated Press said it found fewer than 475 and concluded the number would not have made a difference in the 2020 election. An audit ordered by the Arizona Senate ultimately concluded that Joe Biden won the votes in Maricopa County, the state's biggest county, although auditors also insisted they uncovered irregularities. County election officials disputed those findings.
The rally offers politicians who are running in this year's elections the opportunity to solidify support from the GOP's most conservative flank. Hanks, who attended the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol and has repeatedly questioned the results of the 2020 election, hopes to defeat primary rivals for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat. Peters, who seeks to unseat Jena Griswold as secretary of state, will vie for a spot on the primary ballot at Saturday's state GOP assembly in Colorado Springs, where she's expected to easily clear the necessary 30% support from delegates.
Peters was indicted a month ago on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges related to allegations she and others tampered with secure voting equipment and software as part of a scheme to uncover evidence of election fraud. Peters has maintained she did nothing illegal and rejected her party's entreaty for her to suspend her campaign after the indictment. Peters called the indictments part of a politically motivated campaign by officials from both parties to muzzle supporters of former President Donald Trump.
A joint law enforcement task force led by the FBI and authorized by a federal court order searched four homes in Mesa and neighboring Garfield counties in November as part of the investigation into allegations that Peters and several employees and associates were involved in leaking sensitive voting machine data, including passwords and copies of system software. Peters and Bishop have both said their homes were among those searched.
This story will be updated.
