Rep. Rose Pugliese's effort to offer free education for students pursuing in-demand careers passed its last major legislative hurdle on Friday.

If signed into law, House Bill 1246 would spend $38.6 million to provide free education to students pursuing credentials in firefighting, law enforcement, nursing, early childhood education, elementary education and forestry at community, district and technical colleges.

The bill would also allocate $5 million to create two new short-term degree nursing programs at community or technical colleges, and $1.4 million to fund apprenticeship programs in the construction industry.

"This is an investment in our future workforce, it's an investment in education and it's an investment in public safety," said Assistant Minority Leader Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs. "It's really important that people understand that trades are also an option, and potentially an alternative to a four-year degree. They still can get in and work in these different areas that we need."

Colorado's unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, remaining below 3% for the ninth consecutive month as of January. Despite this, some industries have struggled to find workers. The state currently has two job openings for every available worker, The Denver Gazette reported.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, said the bill will help incentivize Coloradans to return to the workforce, change careers, or go back to school to finish credentials for a specific occupation. McCluskie sponsored the bill along with Pugliese.

"Since the pandemic hit, our workforce in this state has really been through the rinse cycle. There's been a lot of change, a lot of challenge," McCluskie said. "We have a number of industries that are suffering because of workforce shortages."

The Senate approved HB 1246 in a 27-5 vote on Friday, following the House's 56-7 passage earlier this month.

The bill will next be sent back to the House to approve minor changes made by the Senate, and then to Gov. Jared Polis for final consideration to become law.

Though the bill had bipartisan sponsorship and support, only Republicans voted against it in both chambers. The only opponent who spoke against the bill during floor debates was Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton.

Kirkmeyer tried three times to amend the bill to add between $10 million and $15 million in funding for the Department of Higher Education, which she said would be used to fund in-demand career credential programs and financial aid at all higher education institutions, instead of just community, district and technical colleges.

"Let's provide this for all higher education institutions," Kirkmeyer said. "Why can't they all have funding?"

Despite opposition from some Republicans, Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, defended the bill as uplifting rural Colorado. Will sponsored the bill in the Senate with Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora.

"We need people in these industries. Talking about elementary education, nursing, law enforcement, firefighters and forestry workers, the construction trades. We need those," Will said. "These kinds of programs help us grow our own, people right out of our communities."

HB 1246 builds on the Care Forward Colorado Program created last year, covering the education costs for student pursuing nursing, emergency services and other high-demand health care careers. Since 2022, that program has certified approximately 1,500 students throughout the state.

Under the bill, the $38.6 million would go directly to the colleges to cover tuition, books, fees and school materials for qualifying students. If there is money left over, it could be used to pay for a student's housing, child care, transportation or food.

If signed by the governor, the bill would go into effect immediately.