Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is among two dozen state attorneys general who endorsed President Biden's nominee to serve on the Supreme Court, calling Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson "a highly qualified legal mind, who has been at the forefront of the legal field for decades" and will be the first Black woman to sit on the high court.
The 24 Democratic attorneys general said in a letter to U.S. Senate leaders and the Senate Judiciary Committee's chairman and ranking member that their "strong support" for Brown Jackson's nomination echoes "the strong bipartisan praise of our colleagues" expressed in an earlier letter signed by 83 former state attorneys generals from both parties.
Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began Monday. Biden nominated Brown Jackson after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in January.
She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last year on a bipartisan vote to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
"Judge Jackson is the real deal," Weiser said in a tweet that linked to the letter. "Honored to join other State AGs in supporting her nomination."
"We strongly believe that Judge Jackson exhibits the 'extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity' that President Biden stated were some of the key qualities he was seeking in the next Supreme Court Justice," the attorneys general wrote.
After listing the nominee's legal experience — including working as a public defender, as a federal judge and as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, as well as clerking for Breyer — the states' top lawyers said that Brown Jackson's addition to the bench will be historic.
"In addition to her sterling credentials, Judge Jackson’s confirmation will mark an important milestone in our nation’s history: the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice," they wrote. "Across more than two centuries, even as we have seen Black Americans overcome serious challenges, including racist systems, to reach some of the highest positions in our country’s legal systems, their lack of representation on the highest court in the land is incongruent with our nation’s demographic make-up."
Committee hearings are expected to continue through Thursday.
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently dominated, 6-3, by conservatives after former President Donald Trump named three nominees.
