This week on Colorado Politicking, reporters Michael Karlik and Ernest Luning join host Pat Poblete to preview the upcoming three-week criminal trial of Denver-based DaVita, Inc. and its former leader, Kent Thiry, which will begin on Monday morning.

Read previous coverage on our stories here:

Parties argue over mundane, salacious issues as DaVita trial looms
'Keep Kent Thiry happy': Prosecutors air statements of alleged DaVita conspiracy in court
DaVita, Kent Thiry lose bid to dismiss criminal antitrust charges
Ex-DaVita CEO, federal prosecutors argue in court over groundbreaking antitrust case
U.S. Chamber, other groups file briefs in support of Kent Thiry and Davita
Kent Thiry, DaVita indicted over hiring practices for top executives

