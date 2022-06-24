This week on Colorado Politicking, court reporter Michael Karlik joins host Pat Poblete to break down the Colorado Supreme Court turning aside a challenge to the state's paid family and medical leave program, upholding the voter-approved expansion of the social safety net as constitutional and rejecting the claims from a Grand Junction-based construction company.
