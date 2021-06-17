In this week's Colorado Politicking, reporter Pat Poblete was joined by elections reporter Ernest Luning and courts reporter Michael Karlik to take a look at the upcoming campaigns, the latest in state courts and Gov. Jared Polis' bill signing bonanza from the week.

Luning discussed U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's latest fundraiser.

"He talked about the high stakes of Democrats maintaining control of the Senate next year," Luning said, adding Bennet was using critical terms about the fragility of our democracy with references to former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and reigning in the fillibuster.

Luning also gave a scoop on who may be running for the high ticket against Bennet.

Shifting to a conversation on the latest in Colorado courts, Karlik explains the Title IX case in which the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated a case on a possibly "anti-male" investigation that found its accused guilty.

Meanwhile, "in a major win for civil liberties advocates," Karlik said the right to record police has now been established as a first amendment right, before Poblete gave a look at Gov. Jared Polis' flurry of bill signings from the week, mostly to do with the state stimulus but with other major legislation tucked in.

